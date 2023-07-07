Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
4 injured in vehicle vs. semi crash on Highway 14

The four passengers had non-life threatening injuries.

By Staff reports
Today at 2:34 PM

WASIOJA TOWNSHIP, Minn. — Four people were injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 14 on Thursday morning, July 7, 2023, between Dodge Center and Kasson.

A 2016 Freightliner semi tractor-trailer traveling east on Highway 14 and a 2002 Lexus ES turning right on the highway from Dodge County Road 9 collided on the east side of the highway, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

Four passengers in the Lexus, including 29-year-old Geniva Cristine Alers of Austin, and a 6-year-old, 2-year-old, and 8-year-old of Hayfield, had non-life threatening injuries. They were transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys. The driver, 27-year-old Arlexxus Malik Ellerbe of Hayfield, and a 3-year-old passenger did not sustain injuries in the crash.

The driver of the semi, 51-year-old David Neal Norris of Macon, Georgia, was uninjured in the crash, according to the report.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Dodge Center Ambulance Service and Kasson Fire Department also responded to the scene.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
