4 people injured in U.S. Highway 14 crash in Byron

BYRON — Four people were injured in a four-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 14 on Friday morning, April 21, 2023, in Byron.

On the eastbound side of Highway 14, a 2018 Jeep Wrangler, 2019 Honda Odyssey and 2013 GMC Acadia were stopped at the 10th Avenue NE light when a 2016 Volvo Semi traveling east collided with the vehicles, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report. The crash also closed eastbound traffic.

The driver of the Odyssey, Terri Louise Sheliaufkin, 35, of Byron sustained life-threatening injuries. He was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.

The driver of the semi, Mitilien Joseph, 51, of Miami, Fla. had non-life threatening injuries and was treated at the scene. The driver and a passenger in the Acadia, including 49-year-old Pamela Jean Neville and 68-year-old Dallas Lynn Neville of Fond Du Lac, Wis., also had non-life threatening injuries. They were transported to Saint Marys, according to the report.

The driver of the Wrangler, 53-year-old Torin Michael Akey of Mankato, was uninjured in the crash.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mayo Clinic Ambulance, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and Byron First Responders also responded to the crash.