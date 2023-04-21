99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
4 people injured in U.S. Highway 14 crash in Byron

A semi collided with three vehicles stopped at the red light.

Byron - Olmsted County map.png
Today at 6:16 PM

BYRON — Four people were injured in a four-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 14 on Friday morning, April 21, 2023, in Byron.

On the eastbound side of Highway 14, a 2018 Jeep Wrangler, 2019 Honda Odyssey and 2013 GMC Acadia were stopped at the 10th Avenue NE light when a 2016 Volvo Semi traveling east collided with the vehicles, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report. The crash also closed eastbound traffic.

The driver of the Odyssey, Terri Louise Sheliaufkin, 35, of Byron sustained life-threatening injuries. He was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.

The driver of the semi, Mitilien Joseph, 51, of Miami, Fla. had non-life threatening injuries and was treated at the scene. The driver and a passenger in the Acadia, including 49-year-old Pamela Jean Neville and 68-year-old Dallas Lynn Neville of Fond Du Lac, Wis., also had non-life threatening injuries. They were transported to Saint Marys, according to the report.

The driver of the Wrangler, 53-year-old Torin Michael Akey of Mankato, was uninjured in the crash.

The Mayo Clinic Ambulance, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and Byron First Responders also responded to the crash.

Rebecca Mitchell started as a Digital Content Producer for the Post Bulletin in August 2022. She specializes in feature reporting as well as enhancing online articles. Readers can reach Rebecca at 507-285-7681 or rmitchell@postbulletin.com.
