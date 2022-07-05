SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

5 arrested in Friday search warrants connected to May shooting

Law enforcement found seven firearms, including two "ghost guns." Two of the five arrested are facing attempted second-degree murder charges.

Police car lights crime crash arrest
Moel Wade
Contributed / Olmsted County Sheriff's Office
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
July 05, 2022 09:04 AM
ROCHESTER — Law enforcement arrested five people during multiple search warrants Friday July 1, 2022, in connection to a Rochester May shooting, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

All five are expected to be arraigned today in Olmsted District County Court with two, an unnamed 16-year-old and Moel Wade, 19, of Rochester, facing second-degree attempted murder charges. Wade was arrested previously in May for carrying a gun without a permit following a traffic stop during a shooting investigation.

The three other men arrested Friday are facing charges related to weapons and drugs.

Law enforcement found seven firearms, including two "ghost guns" made from parts that never had serial numbers. "Ghost guns" are unregulated firearms that are largely untraceable, can be assembled at home and be bought without a background check.

Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
