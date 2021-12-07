SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

5 catalytic converters stolen from Sara Lee delivery trucks

The converters were stolen between 11 a.m. Dec. 4 and 2 p.m. Dec. 5.

Crime Report graphic police car lights
stock photo
Nora Eckert
By Nora Eckert
December 07, 2021 08:09 AM
Share

In spite of the recent arrest of a primary suspect in catalytic converter thefts in the area, the valuable car parts continue to go missing in Rochester.

Five converters were taken from Sara Lee Bread Company delivery trucks in southeast Rochester between Saturday and Sunday.

The converters were stolen between 11 a.m. Dec. 4 and 2 p.m. Dec. 5, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen. The delivery trucks were parked at 7 Woodlake Drive SE.

Nearly 30 catalytic converts were stolen from vehicles between the end of September and mid-November, Moilanen previously reported .

Catalytic converter thefts have lasting impact

ADVERTISEMENT

Olmsted County Sheriff's Office Capt. James Schueller said one of the "top two catalytic converter thieves" was r ecently arrested by deputies after a dropped cellphone at the scene of a theft led law enforcement officials to the suspect.

Officers hoped that the arrest would decrease the "catalytic converter drama that's been going on for a year and a half," Schueller said in a Dec. 1 briefing.

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSOLMSTED COUNTYROCHESTERPUBLIC SAFETY
What to read next
Rochester Public Transit
Local
Rochester buses again plan to provide warmth Thursday
Program allows people to seek shelter in city buses without paying fares.
January 05, 2022 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
high school boundaries.jpg
Local
Rochester high schoolers will be able to remain at their existing schools, despite upcoming boundary changes
Students who are in the fifth- and eighth-grades also should be able to remain in their existing schools, despite the boundary changes.
January 05, 2022 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts