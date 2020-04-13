A look at the most-read stories from the weekend you might have missed:
Social services find new ways to meet client needs
Being there to help those most in need generally means seeing people in person. But face-to-face connections are becoming fewer and farther between for county social service personnel.
"Each program has been impacted differently since the onset of COVID-19," said Kayla Hall, social services supervisor for Wabasha County.
Those programs include everything from adult and child protective services, adult and child mental health services, substance abuse care and more. All are services mainly administered at the county level across Minnesota.
Olmsted County didn't escape wrath of 1918 flu
The first recorded death from the “Spanish” influenza pandemic in 1918 in Olmsted County was a 28-year-old housewife who died on Oct. 9 of that year. Within days, a 22-year-old store clerk was dead, followed by a 37-year-old grain buyer, a 30-year-old housewife and a 48-year-old farmer, according to county death records.
Then, on Oct. 13, a 21-year-old nurse became the first health worker in Olmsted County to fall victim to the vicious flu outbreak. Two weeks later, on Oct. 27, a 36-year-old physician died of the flu.
In 1918, as in the COVID-19 virus pandemic of 2020, health care workers on the front lines of the battle against the flu outbreak were particularly vulnerable. In fact, six Franciscan sisters who had volunteered to serve as nurses in a special isolation unit in Rochester died during the 1918 pandemic.
We can't shelter in place forever: How the coronavirus lockdown might end
The coronavirus cannot keep us stuck in our homes forever.
Someday our kids will go back to school, we will return to work, and families and friends will gather once again for birthdays, holidays, weddings and funerals.
We will see movies in theaters, get drunk in crowded bars, and scream recklessly in packed sports stadiums - droplets be damned.
A sickness ripples through communities and countries killing tens of thousands. Schools, churches and nonessential businesses close. Families are quarantined at home.
Those statements are true today, but they were also true in 1918.
The world was a very different place when the Spanish flu pandemic struck 102 years ago, but it offers lessons for today.
Houses are still selling, but it's not business as usual
While the COVID-19 pandemic has closed down many industries, people still need places to live.
That basic need means Rochester area Realtors, title experts, appraisers and bankers are still active.
"Real Estate is open for business, but it is not business as usual," Southeast Minnesota Realtors CEO Eric Brownlow said of the situation.