A look at the most-read stories from the weekend you might have missed:
Twin Cities schools report widespread absences as students start learning from home, may expand achievement gap
Minnesota’s transition to distance learning has left out tens of thousands of K-12 students and threatens to expand the state’s already wide gaps in achievement, early attendance reports suggest.
Despite the broad deployment of wireless internet hotspots and district-owned iPads, one in every six students never logged on during the week of April 6 as St. Paul Public Schools instruction resumed from afar following a four-week break.
In Minneapolis Public Schools, about one-third of students have been either absent or unable to complete schoolwork because they lacked a computing device or paper packet.
Too little, too late, Rochester restaurant owners say
Minnesota restaurants will soon have the ability to sell wine and beer with a takeout order, but Rochester business owners were largely underwhelmed by the new plan.
Their thinking could be summed up simply: Nice thought. A little late.
Ross Manaham, owner of Rooster's Barn & Grill and Rooster's Too!, said the change won't help independently owned restaurants already on the precipice of bankruptcy from going out of business.
Three former Vikings stars have sons ready to follow in their NFL footsteps
At the SEC Championship Game in December, a pair of proud fathers got together at halftime. They talked about their sons and their hopeful bright futures in the NFL.
These were not ordinary fathers chatting. One was Randy Moss, a hall of fame Minnesota Vikings wide receiver, and the other was Jake Reed, also a former Vikings receiver. Their sons playing in the game in Atlanta were tight end Thaddeus Moss of LSU and safety J.R. Reed of Georgia.
“It was good to see Randy,” Jake Reed said. “His boy was out there, and my boy was out there. I told him, ‘I don’t want my boy to get Mossed,’ and we laughed a bit about that.”
Employees are saying a Rochester Big Box store that has remained open so far during the pandemic will soon close its doors, possibly for good.
Word has been dribbling out that Staples employees are saying that the store at 3839 Marketplace Drive NW will close on this coming Friday, April 24. Employees were reportedly given the news on April 14.
Local management referred questions to corporate media contacts in Framingham, Mass. Multiple calls and multiple emails have garnered no response either confirming or denying that the Med City store will soon close.
10 more deaths, ICU use continues to climb in Minnesota
Ten more Minnesotans have died from COVID-19, the Minnesota Health Department reported on Saturday, April 18, bringing the state death total from the illness to 121.
The statewide case count on Saturday rose 142 to 2,213, with 23 cases added in Nobles County, home to JBS pork plant in Worthington. On Friday, the union that represents the plant reported that 19 employees had contracted the virus.
“We express our condolences to the families and friends of those who died,” Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm said in a statement. “We continue our work along with many partners around the state to protect Minnesotans and prevent additional deaths. It is very important for all Minnesotans to do their part in that effort by following social distancing guidelines and other public health recommendations.”