A look at the most-read stories from the weekend you might have missed:
How Mayo came to the aid of a New York hospital as it was being overrun by COVID patients
When New York City became the epicenter of the global pandemic a month ago, a doctor at one New York hospital reached out to one of his Mayo Clinic colleagues.
New York-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital, a hospital near New York City, was being overrun by COVID-19 patients. It needed help.
Where the New York hospital on a normal day might see a dozen ICU patients, there were now four times as many on ventilators. Doctors, surgeons and other medical professionals with little experience in an intensive care setting were being rushed to the ICU to handle the overflow of patients.
Despite being essential, Rochester Staples store closes
At a time when many small businesses temporarily shut down by the pandemic are making tough decisions about re-opening, an essential Rochester big box store has closed its doors for good.
Friday was the last day for office supplies giant Staples at 3839 Marketplace Drive NW.
The Framingham, Mass.-based company has not responded to multiple emails and calls about the Rochester closing. Employees answering the phone on Friday confirmed the closing.
Georgia reopens hair salons and gyms, offering a preview of life after lockdown
Before 8 a.m., the women wearing masks and bandanas began to line up gingerly outside the Three-13 Salon, Spa and Boutique, taking care to keep a 6-foot distance.
In the middle of a deadly viral pandemic, some needed trims and root touch-ups. Others craved pedicures, blowouts and face waxes.
Outside the double glass doors, an employee took their temperatures with an infrared thermometer, asked if they had had a cough or fever, and then handed them a small sticker with a red check mark.
The Hayfield High School baseball program made history in 2019 when it advanced all the way to the Class A state tournament.
No other Hayfield team had accomplished that remarkable feat.
It finished as the Class A consolation champions.
Gopher linebacker Kamal Martin’s emotional ride continues into NFL Draft
Kamal Martin cried twice during one of the happiest days in Minnesota Golden Gopher football history.
Minnesota's senior linebacker from Burnsville, Minn., said his right knee, which he injured two weeks earlier against Rutgers, felt good in warmups before the nationally televised game between 8-0 Minnesota and 8-0 Penn State at TCF Bank Stadium on Nov. 9.
“It was probably the biggest game I’ve ever wanted to play in,” Martin said.