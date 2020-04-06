A look at the most-read stories from the weekend you might have missed:
MOORHEAD — A former student here, now a registered nurse in St. Paul, is on day 12 of her recovery from COVID-19 and finally feeling more like herself.
Mackenzie Hedge, 23, a 2018 graduate of Concordia College, said she’s a healthy person who took precautions and still contracted the disease.
It’s why she shared her experience in a Facebook post.
ST. PAUL — Minnesota is "bracing for a storm of epic proportions" as it navigates the impacts of the coronavirus, and some of the worst are yet to come, Gov. Tim Walz said Sunday, April 5.
The governor during his second State of the State address noted the severity of the threat posed by COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, and thanked Minnesotans for following orders to stay at home to prevent its spread. Walz delivered the address by video from the governor's residence because he has remained in self-quarantine after exposure to a security guard who tested positive for COVID-19.
Walz likened the pandemic to an especially brutal winter that Minnesotans will have to prepare for and fight through before emerging into spring.
Riley Colvard was always a hockey player.
He grew up a hockey player, not thinking a whole lot about what he wanted to do once his hockey career ended.
One road trip changed everything.