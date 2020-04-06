A look at the most-read stories from the weekend you might have missed:

Two Olmsted County care facilities have COVID-19 outbreaks

COVID-19 virus

Photo: Gerd Altmann/Pixabay

Two long-term care facilities in Olmsted County are among the state’s list of facilities with COVID-19 outbreaks.

A total of 32 facilities made the list, published by the Minnesota Department of Health on Saturday, April 4. The state is defining "outbreak" as one or more resident(s) or staff with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19. Facilities with fewer than 10 residents are not included on the list.

The two facilities in Rochester are Rochester East Health Services and Rochester Rehabilitation & Living Center.

'Don't count old people out,' says Norma Klaehn

Norma Klaehn

Norma Klaehn, 89, is a resident of Adams Health Care Center in Adams. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, she can't accept visitors, congregate with other residents or eat together with friends. But she's using her sewing skills to help equip the center's staff with masks. (Contributed photo)

ADAMS — It can be tough being a resident of a senior living facility these days.

As a resident of Adams Health Care Center, Norma Klaehn is largely confined to her apartment under guidelines the center has implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Klaehn can’t take part in group activities. She can’t have guests. And she can’t share meals with her friends. When her son, Bruce Klaehn, visits his mom, he stands outside the building, talking to her through a window.

Concordia grad, nurse talks about her COVID-19 recovery and need to 'apologize' for her generation

Mackenzie Hedge

Mackenzie Hedge, a 2018 graduate of Concordia College in Moorhead, works as a registered nurse in St. Paul and is recovering from COVID-19.

MOORHEAD — A former student here, now a registered nurse in St. Paul, is on day 12 of her recovery from COVID-19 and finally feeling more like herself.

Mackenzie Hedge, 23, a 2018 graduate of Concordia College, said she’s a healthy person who took precautions and still contracted the disease.

It’s why she shared her experience in a Facebook post.

'Long hours of darkness are ahead,' Walz says as Minnesota battles coronavirus pandemic

Walz

Gov. Tim Walz on Sunday, April 5, 2020, delivered his second State of the State address from the governor's residence in St. Paul. Walz was self-quarantined after possible exposure to COVID-19. Dana Ferguson / Forum News Service

ST. PAUL — Minnesota is "bracing for a storm of epic proportions" as it navigates the impacts of the coronavirus, and some of the worst are yet to come, Gov. Tim Walz said Sunday, April 5.

The governor during his second State of the State address noted the severity of the threat posed by COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, and thanked Minnesotans for following orders to stay at home to prevent its spread. Walz delivered the address by video from the governor's residence because he has remained in self-quarantine after exposure to a security guard who tested positive for COVID-19.

Walz likened the pandemic to an especially brutal winter that Minnesotans will have to prepare for and fight through before emerging into spring.

'He kept coming back': How a broken neck sparked former Austin Bruin Colvard's coaching career

Riley Colvard

Riley Colvard

Riley Colvard was always a hockey player.

He grew up a hockey player, not thinking a whole lot about what he wanted to do once his hockey career ended.

One road trip changed everything.

