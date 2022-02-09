5 takeaways about Southeast Minnesota House and Senate races as redistricting nears

ROCHESTER — For legislative candidates, a moment of clarity will burst onto Minnesota’s political scene with next week's release of new maps for congressional and legislative districts.

The maps, which should come out about Feb. 15, will outline eight new congressional districts, 67 state Senate districts and 134 state House districts.

Until the lay of the political land is known, potential candidates in Southeast Minnesota are biding their time, waiting to learn how the map-carving impacts their political fortunes.

But even with as many unknowns as there are, many area candidates are forging ahead, launching campaigns and raising money for the partisan battles ahead.

So in the same spirit, let’s gaze into our crystal ball to forecast what we see for Southeast Minnesota and the six legislative seats — four House and two Senate Seats — that makeup Rochester’s delegation.

1. Rochester will be a battleground.

If the new maps are an approximation of the current ones, Rochester will be a battleground for two Senate seats. Sen. Dave Senjem has represented Senate District 25 since 2003 and Sen. Carla Nelson has held sway over Senate District 26 since 2011.

The durability of both is a testimony of their cross-ticket appeal, their ability to draw votes from the left and the right. But in 2020, both had close shaves from first-time DFL candidates with limited name recognition, Sara Flick and Aleta Borrud.

Both Democrats are running again.

Flick lost to Senjem by 1,200 votes, 51.2 percent to 48.7 percent, and Borrud fell to Nelson by 900 votes, 48.99 percent to 50.86 percent.

The pandemic was a factor in the races, hobbling the candidates’ ability to campaign door-to-door — a limitation that was more detrimental to the first-time DFL candidates. But outside groups poured in several million dollars into the area to the benefit of Flick and Borrud.

Victory by one or both DFLers could flip the Minnesota Senate, where the GOP (34 seats) holds a narrow three-seat majority over the DFL (31) and Independent senators (2).

2. Will there be a reprise of the race between GOP incumbent Nels Pierson and DFL challenger Randy Brock?

Pierson has represented House District 26B for eight years. And he says he plans to run for a fifth two-year term.

“Looking forward to seeing what the districts will look like,” Pierson said.

Brock, an ex-KTTC weather reporter and real estate adviser, was edged by Pierson by 347 votes in another close race in the area. Brock said he will make a decision about whether to run after the maps have been released.

3. There are many unknowns.

Neither DFL Reps. Tina Liebling nor Liz Bolden, representatives of DFL enclaves, has a challenger at the moment. Liebling, chair of the Senate Finance and Policy Committee, is running for a 10th term, and Boldon is making her first re-election bid.

Chris Brandt, chair of the Republican Party of Olmsted County, said he’s “heard of some interest” in the races, but if any challengers do emerge, it will happen after the new boundaries are set.

4. Redistricting could shake up the area.

Flick’s and Borrud’s campaigns could be upended by redistricting. One map in the mix has Flick and Borrud in the same Senate district, creating a potential battle between the two.

Rochester contains large parts of two Senate districts. But what happens if the mapmakers create a single district out of Rochester, likely guaranteeing a DFL lock on the seat?

Bill Kuisle, a GOP former state representative, said there are those who argue that Rochester should be represented by a Democrat in the state Senate to reflect its progressive politics. But he disagrees.

“That’s not what the courts have said in the past. They want competitive races,” Kuisle said. “That is actually good for government.”

GOP Rep. Duane Quam, a six-term representative from Bryon, is being challenged by DFL Kim Hicks. He has given intimations of retiring, but he said he will probably run in 2022.

He notes that there are five House districts that cut into Dodge County, and redistricting could toss him into a new district with Pierson or Rep. Steve Drazkowski.

“It’s hard to say how it will be, but I’m inclined to run for re-election,” he said.

5. This election year is shaping up to be a GOP year.

And it could have a trickle-down effect on state House and Senate races.

“It’s going to be a better election for Republicans,” Nelson said, noting consumer concern about rising inflation and President Joe Biden’s low approval numbers give Republicans two immediate issues to appeal to voters.

