5 things to know about Olmsted County response to homelessness

Jacob Radtke said education and advocacy have become key components of outreach to the homeless community.

As a member of Olmsted County’s Housing Stability Team, the senior social worker said helping the community understand the challenges faced by people with housing benefits the county’s work.

“I think empathy and understanding are huge,” he said.

Olmsted County Board Chairwoman Stephanie Podulke said that means shining a light on things some people would prefer to overlook.

“I think the public doesn’t really want to see homeless people,” she said. “That’s a hard concept for us to deal with. If you don’t see a problem it must not exist.”

However, she said the problem continues to evolve and the county continues to respond.

Here are a few things to know about the county’s ongoing response:

1. Approximately 30 people use the Rochester Community Warming Center each night

Mary O'Neil, the program manager of the Housing Stability Team, said the county-owned warming center at 200 Fourth St. SE, which is operated by Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota, has seen a slow increase in use.

“(The number) has gone up a little bit recently, probably, likely because of the cold weather,” she said.

The center, which offers space divided by gender, has the capacity to serve 42 people with social distancing requirements.

2. The warming center name might need to change

While the warming center was originally created by the county to address nightly needs during the five coldest months of the year, Olmsted County Housing Director Dave Dunn said there are no plans to stop operations during warm weather.

“In fact, I think one of the things we need to do is change the name,” he said.

The center has provided services nightly since November 2019 after operations were extended last year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

3. Outreach center adds connections

The county’s new Empowering Connections and Housing Outreach (ECHO) center, which is next to the warming center, has had 25 visitors since it opened earlier this month, but Radtke said numbers are expected to increase

“I think we are seeing a steady stream,” he said of people seeking a variety of housing services.

The center is staffed between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays by the county’s Housing Stability Team, and Radtke said word-of-mouth appears to be fueling new visits.

4. Efforts continue to expand reach

Podulke said as many as 300 Rochester students have been identified as homeless, which points to needs beyond centers that cater to individual adults.

“That’s a group we need to serve,” she said. “It’s very vulnerable for kids to be in a shelter with people they don’t know.”

Dunn said county staff continue work on seeking additional housing solutions to address needs of homeless families and youth.

5. Volunteers and donations are welcome

Warming center coordinator Rudy Naul said volunteers are being actively sought after numbers dropped during the pandemic.

He also said the public can help with donations of cold-weather items, including socks and hand warmers, as winter nears.

To volunteer or make a donation, contact Naul at 507-458-1223 or rnaul@ccsomn.org.