5 things to know about Rochester's switch of parking management services

A new company is taking over management of Rochester’s six public parking ramps and five surface lots.

The Rochester City Council approved a switch in November, but few immediate changes are expected when the new contract starts in January, according to Nick Lemmer, the marketing and outreach coordinator for Rochester Public Transit and Parking.

Here are a few things to know about change:

1. Lanier Parking Meter Service held the city contract since 2011.

The Atlanta-based parking management service has held a pair of five-year contracts with the city, along with a one-year extension to cover 2021.

The company was one of five submitting proposals for managing the city’s ramps and parking lots.

2. SP Plus Corp. was a unanimous choice.

An evaluation panel reviewed the five proposals and selected two — Lanier and SP Plus — for interviews with a panel of representatives from the city, Experience Rochester and the Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency.

The panel members all recommended a contract with SP Plus, which was approved by the Rochester City Council on Nov. 15.

3. New contact covers five years, with increased management costs.

The new $1.4 million contract is for the years 2022 to 2026.

In a report to the council, Ia Xiong, the city’s transit development manager, stated SP Plus’s management costs were higher than Lanier’s, but the Chicago-based company was the only firm that provided at least two recommendations in its proposal to increase revenue and decrease costs for the operation that is required to cover all operating expenses.

“If these recommendations were implemented and the additional revenue and/or cost savings was recognized, additional income would help offset the higher annual management cost proposed by SP+,” she wrote.

4. The primary public change will be for contract parkers.

While no immediate plans in operations are expected, those with monthly parking contracts have received notices that they need to send payments to SP Plus at the start of the year.

As outlined in the city’s 2022 budget, parking rates will not increase next year as city staff continue to update its rate study in the wake of COVID-19 impacts.

5. Future changes are anticipated.

Xiong said Lanier and SP Plus each provided responses to a request for added value to the proposed contract, but SP Plus stood out with the potential to use technology to handle increased demand and a variety of parking customers seen downtown.

“SP+ identified technology-based solutions with mobile apps, updated website and a response command center that would provide lower labor costs, increased customer service levels and opportunities to improve revenue,” she wrote, noting references provided by the company supported the commitment to updates.