5 things to know about this year's International Festival of Owls

HOUSTON — The annual International Festival of Owls is making its return to Houston this weekend, with it some changes to this year's year's schedule.

With that in mind, here are five things to know about this year's festival and what to expect this weekend.

1. Avian flu has canceled the live owl programs

The avian flu has ravaged the state's poultry production so far in 2022, and the flu doesn't discriminate against other birds, including owls.

The flu is considered nearly always fatal to raptors if they contract it and is associated with water and wetlands. With the International Festival of Owls venue in Houston being adjacent to a wetland, the Illinois Raptor Center will not be bringing its owls and the festival has canceled the live owl programs scheduled for April 30 through May 1 to not risk any owls contracting it.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. No scheduled programs due to COVID-19 resurgence in the area

Unfortunately, the cancellations didn't stop there for parts of this year's festival. With a resurgence of COVID-19 in the area, the festival won't be having any scheduled programs besides a program by World Owl Hall of Fame award winner Dr, Prachi Mehta at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 30. Pre-registration is required for the program to allow for distancing.

Photo sessions have also been canceled, and there will be no owl prowls due to it being the middle of nesting season.

The festival strongly recommends masks be worn for all indoor locations.

3. There's still plenty to do

Despite the cancellations, the festival still has a full weekend of events planned. Throughout the week, there's been the annual medallion hunt, which concludes on Friday, April 29.

Throughout the day Saturday, there will be vendors and face-painting available, along with the pellet dissection, nest box building and Mehta's program that night at the community center. On Sunday, there is a birding, natural history and geology car caravan trip (pre-registration required).

4. Art on display the entire weekend

ADVERTISEMENT

Plan for plenty of art to be on display with kids' owl art from around the world for the International Kids' Owl Art Contest, greeting cards made from Ukrainian children's owl art and the Parade of Owls art tour that features 12 public owl sculptures. Kids can also take and make owl hatch-day crafts in the Fest building.

Street banners will also be displayed this weekend, once again featuring kids' owl art from around the world.

5. Hours and ticket costs

For both Saturday and Sunday, the cost of admission for the days are $7 for adults, $4 for ages 4-17 and members are free.

Vendors and face painting will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. with Mehta's program beginning at 7 p.m.

Sunday's main event, Birding, Natural History & Geology car caravan trip, will take place from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

For more information, go to https://www.festivalofowls.com/.