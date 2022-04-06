50 years ago, Jim Peterson saved a life. Today, Mark McKenzie wants him to know how grateful he is

ROCHESTER – Mark McKenzie was 11 years old when Jim Peterson saved his life.

McKenzie had fallen into the Zumbro River while on a rafting adventure with other Boy Scouts. McKenzie was on the verge of drowning when he felt the “really strong arm” of his 16-year-old scoutmaster take hold of his skinny arm and haul him out from underneath the swiftly churning current.

For decades, the moment created a bond between the two Lake City natives but an unspoken one. Except for some superficial acknowledgments, the matter was rarely discussed between them. And for McKenzie, there has been a growing awareness of an obligation, of wanting to say, properly and publicly, thank you.

This silence stemmed from a couple of factors, one circumstantial, the other related to the unpretentious nature of the person who had saved McKenzie. McKenzie recalls being shaken not only by the near-death experience but by what happened later.

“I remember sitting on the shore shivering and saying, ‘I want to go home. I want to go home.’ And we were out in the middle of nowhere,” McKenzie said.

An 11-year-old Mark McKenzie, pictured second from left. Contributed

A search party of scouts was sent out and was able to find a farm. A call was made from there to McKenzie’s family to pick Mark up.

When his oldest brother arrived to get him, as older brothers are wont to do, he refused to give any credence to the story. He called his younger brother a “big baby.” He just “completely shut me down.”

McKenzie came from a big family of seven children. He suspects he told his mom, who was a nurse, but he has no memory of it. McKenzie simply recalls the shame and the lack of validation. He never spoke about it again. He buried the memory.

“I went to bed that night, and I just crawled into a fetal position, (thinking) ‘Thank God, I'm alive,’” McKenzie said. “But I couldn’t tell anybody else that.”

Another reason for this decades-long reticence was related to the person who saved McKenzie. Peterson was a 16-year-old scoutmaster when the near-drowning occurred. A big brawny football player, Peterson is a quintessential Midwesterner, McKenzie said. He is humble. He isn't the type to bring undue attention to himself.

Eagle Scout Jim Peterson is photographed at his home Friday, April 1, 2022, in Rochester. On a Boy Scout rafting trip, Peterson saved an 11-year-old Mark McKenzie after McKenzie had fallen from the raft into the Zumbro River. Mark went on to have a storied musical career. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Indeed, recalling the moment more than 50 years later, Peterson recalled how surreal the moment was. He remembers turning to a classmate and saying, “Did that really happen?”

But as the years and decades went by, McKenzie’s sense of gratitude for what happened only grew as his own life prospered. McKenzie moved to Southern California. He followed his dream of being a musician. He has had a storied career in Hollywood.

He composed or orchestrated scores for about 125 movies, working with renowned musicians, filmmakers and actors. One of the film scores he orchestrated, “Dances with Wolves,” went on to win an Academy Award. He married the love of his life, and they have two daughters.

McKenzie felt the echoes of the Christmas classic, “It’s a Wonderful Life,” in his own life but in reverse. In the movie, Jimmy Stewart’s George Bailey is given a glimpse into the future of what life would have been like if he had not lived. In McKenzie’s case, he was able to look back and see how fulfilling and wonderful his life has indeed been — and how it all could have been erased but for Peterson’s quick intervention on the Zumbro.

“I’m 66. That’s so old. People die when they’re 60. And Jim is five years older than I am,” McKenzie said. “I’m just realizing that if you’re gonna say something about this story, you’re gonna have to be brave and just do it. Don’t wait any longer.”

Mark McKenzie, pictured with Paul McCartney. Contributed

As a a boy, McKenzie used to read a magazine published by the Boy Scouts called, “Boys' Life.” It told the tales and exploits of Boy Scouts who sprang into action to save people’s lives. Their training had prepared them for life’s unpredictable moments. Peterson’s heroics came straight from those pages. McKenzie had a child-like faith that someday, someone would tell Peterson’s story. Then he realized it would never be told unless he told it.

Peterson, now a Rochester resident and retired pharmaceutical sales rep, said that he has no doubt that his scout training in swimming, first aid and lifesaving — symbolized by the merit badges scouts wear on their shirts - prepared him for that moment 55 years ago.

The scout’s motto, “Be Prepared,” has rung through his family’s history. His dad was a scout, as was his son and grandchildren.

“I’m appreciative that he remembered and grateful he’s alive,” said Peterson, whose voice occasionally catches with emotion when discussing the incident. “It could have been pretty bad.”

McKenzie had graduated from sixth grade in 1967 when Leroy Wood, the scout master of Boy Scout Troop 73, decided to take a group of young men and boys on a 50-mile rafting trip down the Zumbro.

Arriving at the river on a hot, humid summer day, the group assembled wooden rafts and attached them to inner tubes. Sleeping bags, cooking gear, food and personal belongings were loaded onto the rafts before they set on down the river.

ADVERTISEMENT

McKenzie recalled feeling a Tom Sawyer sense of freedom as the countryside coasted by while “we sat with our feet dangling off the side of the raft.”

The mood of joyous abandon changed in an instant. As they were rounding a bend, McKenzie saw one of the older boys standing soaking wet on a large, low-hanging tree across the river. He yelled that his raft had crashed into the tree and told Peterson to veer sharply left to avoid the tree.

McKenzie was sitting next to Peterson as Peterson attempted to maneuver the raft around the tree. McKenzie recalled his seatmate was a form of punishment. He had been acting up earlier in the day, and Peterson had snapped his fingers and said, “You sit right here.”

“I just remember Jim, with all his might, trying to make the rudder push us away from the tree so we could go around it,” McKenzie said, “but the turn was too tight.”

Their raft and others crashed into the tree. Their belongings were propelled from the rafts, and everyone frantically attempted to save themselves. In the ensuing chaos, McKenzie, wearing his life-preserver, tipped backward into the Zumbro.

Instantly, McKenzie was pushed by the powerful current under the raft. With the raft wedged in the tree and the river rushing under it, McKenzie vainly tried to swim out from underneath it. But he was no match against the powerful currents.

McKenzie attempted to turn around and swim in the opposite direction, hoping the current would push him out the other end. But as he delved a foot deeper into the water, he got stuck on something. Out of breath, his strength ebbing, pinned under the raft, McKenzie panicked, then gave up struggling.

That’s when McKenzie felt a powerful arm grab his and forcefully pull him upstream against the current.

“I’ve never admired raw strength quite so much as in that moment,” McKenzie said as he got pulled back on the raft.

Peterson said things happened so quickly that even then it was hard to process what had happened. He has no idea how long McKenzie was submerged in the water, but simply recalls going into the water to get him.

“It was quick. I had to do something. I was the senior patrol leader. I was responsible for these kids,” Peterson said.

Peterson said it was possible to imagine a dreadful outcome with one or both of them drowning but for “some heavenly help” that aided them.

A couple of months ago, McKenzie sent a Facebook message thanking him for what he did.

“I don’t know how to explain it except to say as you get older, you just realize how profound the moment was,” McKenzie said.

