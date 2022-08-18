50 years of Gold Rush: The flea markets' origins and infamous split

ORONOCO, Minn. — Hundreds of antique goods vendors will set up shop in Olmsted County for the two Gold Rush events this weekend. The Original Olmsted County Gold Rush Antique Show & Market opens at 8 a.m. Friday at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds, while Downtown Oronoco Gold Rush Days kicks off at the same time Friday along Minnesota Avenue.

From the Gold Rush’s inception at Berg’s Antiques in Oronoco to the event's split in the '80s, the nationally known flea markets share a storied history and impact on the region.

Golden beginnings

The story starts in the 1970s with Earl Berg, who owned of Berg’s Antiques in Oronoco. His son, Earl Berg Jr., recalls that his father had acquired extra land near the store and wanted to make use of it.

“(He) opened it up and called some of his friends and stuff and got a flea market going on a Sunday in August there in ‘72,” Berg Jr. said. “It was like 48 vendors, I think it was, but it went over pretty well. The next year, they got some other people involved … and they started calling it Gold Rush.”

The name calls on Oronoco city history — in 1857, the discovery of gold along the Zumbro River led to a short-lived gold rush that effectively ended two years later due to flooding that damaged prospectors’ equipment.

Berg Jr., who was 8 years old during the first Gold Rush, remembers helping his father set up for the event throughout the years.

“Following my dad around, he’d mark off the spots every year, pound in the post, nail on the paper plates with numbers on it in the middle of the spots and stuff, and go around and then measure (the lot) off with a tape measure,” he said. “Riding out with him the day before, we started with these big four-by-eight sheets of plywood with the ‘Gold Rush Flea Market/Antique Show’ signs on it — take them out to the highway and, with tripods, put them up on the highway.”

As the annual event and its influence grew, Berg Jr. said his family let Joyce and Ole Fuchs take over operations.

“It was working great, and they donated money towards civic projects, the fire department, ballpark, stuff like that,” he said.

Earl Berg Jr. holds a picture of his parents, Earl and Mary Lou Berg, who started the annual Gold Rush antique flea market. Dené K. Dryden / Post Bulletin

This new “gold rush” of antique sales started by Berg continues today with two separate events held on the same weekend each year: one in Oronoco organized by a nonprofit, and one at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds organized by Townsend Shows. Berg Jr. says a bridge closure in 1987 led to the Gold Rush’s split in management and location.

“In ‘87, the work on the bridge was being done,” he said. “It wasn’t going to be completed by August, and there wasn’t going to be any way to cross it, motorized or pedestrian-wise.”

So, the Bergs and the Fuchses decided to move that year’s Gold Rush to the south side of Oronoco, away from the Bergs’ business, to ensure vendors and visitors could travel to the event. Meanwhile, the Oronoco City Council and volunteers organized a separate flea market that year.

"The city decided ... they were going to take over the Gold Rush," Berg Jr. said. "That's where the feud started."

With Oronoco planning to hold its own Gold Rush again in 1988, Berg Jr. says the Bergs and the Fuchses turned to the Olmsted County Fairgrounds to host their Gold Rush. A court dispute ensued over which party could claim the name "Gold Rush." According to a July 30, 1988, Post Bulletin article, Joyce Fuchs sued the city of Oronoco and two of the new Gold Rush organizers, alleging unfair competition.

"It was a lot of court battles and stuff between names," Berg Jr. said, noting that his parents sought to call their event the Original Gold Rush because many of the event's original vendors followed the Bergs and the Fuchses from Oronoco to the fairgrounds.

An editorial cartoon published in the Post Bulletin on May 21, 1988 illustrates the feud between two differing visions for the Gold Rush antique flea market that emerged that year after 1987 bridge construction in Oronoco forced the original event to change locations. Dené K. Dryden / Post Bulletin

When the 1988 events came around, the Post Bulletin reported on Sept. 29 that both Gold Rush flea markets were successful, but the downtown Oronoco market brought in more vendors and proceeds.

"For the Downtown Oronoco Gold Rush Days organizers, the event was a gold mine," wrote Post Bulletin reporter Aleta Capelle. "For the organizers of the Olmsted County Gold Rush, also billed as the Original Oronoco Gold Rush, the booty was something closer to what might be found in a coal mine." Capelle also reported that Joyce Fuchs was planning another flea market in the spring of 1989, with the proceeds from that event to go toward legal fees from the two parties' disputes.

Decades later, both events retain their shared historical namesake and continue the tradition Berg started.

Earl Berg Jr.'s mother, Mary Lou Berg, collected news clippings, notes, flyers and other Gold Rush paraphernalia throughout her life. Dené K. Dryden / Post Bulletin

Today’s Gold Rushes

More than 200 vendors are set to participate in this year's Downtown Oronoco Gold Rush Days, some traveling in from as far away as Florida and Texas, said Oronoco Mayor Ryland Eichhorst.

"Antiques, refurbished furniture are the two main things," he said. "We also have food vendors lined up on Minnesota Avenue."

Oronoco's event will also feature live music and a Saturday car show.

Eichhorst said the Oronoco Gold Rush organizers pride themselves on being part of a nonprofit and giving back to the community through grants. In 2021, Downtown Oronoco Gold Rush Days was able to award around $16,000 to community projects after covering its event costs.

"In the past we've given money to the Oronoco Cemetery Association, Oronoco Food Shelf, the (Oronoco Area) History Center, the Presbyterian church here in Oronoco as well as the Grace Lutheran Church, Pine Island Area Health Services," Eichhorst said. "It also supports National Night Out and the Fourth of July fireworks."

With both shows happening during the same weekend, Berg Jr. said, in the future, he'd like to see the two organizers coordinate with each other.

"I wish that we could just bury the hatchet," he said. "I'm thinking — probably wishful thinking — but it'd be nice to see them advertise together and say, 'OK, the Gold Rush is here, go hit both locations.'"

The Gold Rush at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds is open Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free, but unlimited parking is $5. Masks are required.

Downtown Oronoco Gold Rush Days also runs Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is free to attend.

