$50K Powerball ticket purchased in St. Charles
A lottery ticket recently sold at a St. Charles travel plaza has earned its buyer $50,000.
ST. CHARLES — While a Washington resident will be cashing in Monday night's $754.6 million Powerball jackpot, someone in the area has a Powerball ticket worth $50,000.
The Minnesota Lottery says a ticket sold at Whitewater Travel Plaza in St. Charles matched four of the first five winning numbers and the Powerball in the Feb. 6, 2023, drawing, resulting in a $50,000 prize.
The winner can redeem their prize via mail or by visiting a Minnesota Lottery office.
Was it your neighbor or just someone passing through St. Charles?
