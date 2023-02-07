$50K Powerball ticket purchased in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES — While a Washington resident will be cashing in Monday night's $754.6 million Powerball jackpot, someone in the area has a Powerball ticket worth $50,000.

The Minnesota Lottery says a ticket sold at Whitewater Travel Plaza in St. Charles matched four of the first five winning numbers and the Powerball in the Feb. 6, 2023, drawing, resulting in a $50,000 prize.

The winner can redeem their prize via mail or by visiting a Minnesota Lottery office.

Was it your neighbor or just someone passing through St. Charles?