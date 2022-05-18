$5k worth of copper wire stolen in Rochester between Monday and Tuesday

ROCHESTER — Around $5,000 worth of copper wire was reportedly stolen from the alleyway between 902 and 1006 Broadway North sometime between 8 p.m. May 16, 2022, and 9 a.m. May 17, 2022, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen

According to Moilanen, a Century Link crew was installing copper wire in the alleyway before leaving around 8 p.m. Monday. When they arrived at around 9 a.m. Tuesday, they noticed copper wire had been stolen.

Century Link noted they began to receive complaints of internet service being down around 8:15 p.m. so that may have been when the wire was cut, according to Moilanen.

Copper wire can be sold as scrap and that may be a reason why it was stolen, Moilanen said.