SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 18
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

$5k worth of copper wire stolen in Rochester between Monday and Tuesday

Copper wire can be sold as scrap and that may be a reason why it was stolen, Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen said.

Police car lights crime crash arrest
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
May 18, 2022 12:57 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Around $5,000 worth of copper wire was reportedly stolen from the alleyway between 902 and 1006 Broadway North sometime between 8 p.m. May 16, 2022, and 9 a.m. May 17, 2022, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen

According to Moilanen, a Century Link crew was installing copper wire in the alleyway before leaving around 8 p.m. Monday. When they arrived at around 9 a.m. Tuesday, they noticed copper wire had been stolen.

Also Read
Ann, Scott and David Collins
Exclusive
The Vault
No one knows why a Rochester man killed his family in 1984 before setting his house on fire, killing himself
A seemingly happy family ended in tragedy after the father bludgeoned his wife to death, suffocated his 9-year- and 22-month-old children, lit his house on fire and then hanged himself 38 years ago.
May 18, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Street outreach 1.jpg
Members Only
Local
Medical students plan to keep taking their lessons to the street
First-year of elective street medicine program wraps up with plans to continue building on student-led effort hosted by Zumbro Valley Medical Society.
May 18, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
20220517.NygrenFamilySubmitted.jpeg
Exclusive
Business
Empty store shelves leave Rochester couple hunting for baby formula
Baby formula is the latest product that has been critically hit in the supply chain shortage. The shortage is not only impacting Rochester residents, but families on the national level that are connecting from all corners of the country to help each other find and receive any formula they can.
May 17, 2022 04:11 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson

Century Link noted they began to receive complaints of internet service being down around 8:15 p.m. so that may have been when the wire was cut, according to Moilanen.

Copper wire can be sold as scrap and that may be a reason why it was stolen, Moilanen said.

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENTROCHESTER
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
RPS School Board
Local
Three of four incumbent Rochester school board members file for re-election
As of Wednesday, May 18, none of those who filed have any challengers.
May 18, 2022 12:53 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
Local
Macken files for Olmsted County District 5 seat
Rochester resident cites desire to be listener with commonsense approach to office.
May 18, 2022 12:43 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Zachary Koetz
Local
Plainview man arrested Tuesday for burglarizing brother's Rochester home
Zachary Koetz, 24, of Plainview, is accused of stealing multiple firearms from his brother's Rochester residence. One of the firearms was allegedly sold to a man arrested earlier this week after making a TikTok video with the firearm in a Rochester Wal-Mart.
May 18, 2022 10:03 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Brady Robinson
Local
Rochester man arrested for racially motivated assault Monday
Brady Robinson, 35, of Rochester, yelled racial slurs and swung a hammer at a Hispanic business owner Monday, May 16, 2022. Charges have been referred to the Olmsted County Attorney's Office.
May 18, 2022 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson