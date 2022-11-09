SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
6 arrested for soliciting prostitutes in Rochester

The men, from surrounding communities and in Rochester, are likely to face charges related to engaging in prostitution in public, following their arrests Tuesday.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
November 09, 2022 10:09 AM
ROCHESTER — The Rochester Police Department arrested six men for engaging in prostitution in a public place Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

Accoding to Moilanen:

All six men were arrested at the same place Tuesday in Rochester as part of an investigation into prostitution in Rochester.

"It's been in the planning stages for awhile," Moilanen said, adding that the department wanted to make it known that they focus on prosecuting prostitution in the city. Besides making arrests, Moilanen said the department also wants to provide services to sex trafficking victims, which is why they bring representatives from Safe Harbor, a Minnesota governmental organization that works with young people who are sex trafficked in the state.

All six men were booked into the Olmsted County Adult Detention and released, though no charges have been filed in Olmsted County District Court for any of them as of Wednesday morning.

An assistant Olmsted County Attorney was present during the arrests, according to Moilanen, who said he expects charges to be filed once all the paperwork is complete.

Since the men arrested have not been officially charged, the Post Bulletin is not publishing their names. Those arrested include:

  • A 46-year-old Hayfield man
  • A 29-year-old Pine Island man
  • A 68-year-old Thompson, Iowa, man
  • A 43-year-old Rochester man
  • A 54-year-old Rochester man
  • A 27-year-old Rochester man
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
