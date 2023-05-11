6 takeaways from Experience Rochester's annual meeting

ROCHESTER — Conditions that kept Experience Rochester from holding an annual meeting since it was created in 2020 also led to a $355 billion loss in direct travel spending nationwide.

“Forty percent of all travel employment was lost,” Experience Rochester President Joe Ward told the approximately 120 people gathered Thursday for the agency’s first annual meeting. “The impact was more than six times that of 9/11. You learned what a world without travel looked like.”

As the nonprofit that oversees operations of the Mayo Civic Center and serves as the city’s convention and visitors bureau, Ward said Experience Rochester’s start shortly before the pandemic hit Rochester has affected its initial years.

At the same time, he said it also highlighted the organization’s ability to be a community partner, from offering space for a day center for people experiencing homelessness to collaborating on current efforts to revitalize Rochester’s downtown.

“The community focus for us also led to 13,000 meals served with the Boys and Girls Club and 10 other charities here,” he said, pointing out a community focus is one of four pillars for Experience Rochester.

The other pillars are: fiscal responsibility, economic impact and campus management and operations.

Thursday’s meeting, held in conjunction with National Travel and Tourism Week, sought to highlight the pandemic challenges Experience Rochester has already overcome while looking forward to local and statewide travel expectations.

Here are a few takeaways from the presentation:

1. Bigger events are coming to the Mayo Civic Center.

Ward highlighted the fact that 16 “high-impact” events are planned for Rochester this year.

The multi-day events requiring at least 500 hotel rooms to be reserved include the return of a United Hardware convention, as well as Jehovah Witness meetings.

The number of scheduled large events is up from nine last year.

2. Revenue has increased.

The Mayo Civic Center saw a $918,487 increase in direct revenue in 2022, compared to the last year before the pandemic.

However, Ward pointed out that inflation, supply chain issues and other costs cut into the potential profits.

“The results are there,” he said, pointing to a potential to continue increases.

3. Work outside the Civic Center will continue.

Touting the success of Restaurant Week earlier this year, which was created and promoted by the Experience Rochester marketing team, Ward said most of the 35 participating restaurants saw increased activity during the week.

“Some probably didn’t see an increase, but they all saw guests and it was driving post-holiday January business in Minnesota.”

He said other efforts will continue following the initial post-pandemic focus on re-establishing Civic Center activity.

4. New focus is needed.

Ward’s comments about a tourism rebound was echoed by Explore Minnesota Tourism Executive Director Lauren Bennett McGinty, who pointed out tourism was only down 3.2% from normal at the end of 2022.

She said people were getting out, but gaps remained, so the state agency is finding new ways to promote tourism that will fill empty hotel rooms and respond to people’s desire to get out more often.

“We are digging deeper to tell those stories more than we have before,” she said.

5. State investment in tourism could help local efforts.

Bennett McGinty said Gov. Tim Walz requested the largest-ever budget increase for Explore Minnesota Tourism.

While the outcome at the Minnesota Legislature remains to be seen, she said the spending package is expected to fund grants that could help local tourism efforts as well as a program that would help promote employment opportunities throughout the state.

“The one-time funding is the opportunity for us to do things differently and harvest the power of tourism,” she said, also pointing out Explore Minnesota highlighted Rochester in a recent promotional video.

6. Long view has tourism officials looking years ahead.

Melvin Tennant, president and CEO of Meet Minneapolis, joined Ward and Experience Rochester Vice President of Marketing and Communications Bill Von Bank on stage during the annual meeting to look into the future.

A member of the Minnesota USA Expo 2027 board of directors, Tennant touted the state’s bid to host a world expo in 2027, with the theme “Healthy People, Healthy Planet.”

He said the event could spur statewide tourism, especially in Rochester due to the Mayo Clinic.

“We know it will be a longer stay and there will be a lot of people,” Tennant said of the events as an international attraction. “The organizers tell us it’s like having a Super Bowl a day for 93 days.”

He said the announcement on where the 2027 global health and wellness expo will be located is expected to be announced June 21, 2023.