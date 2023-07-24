Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
6 things to know about Mayo Clinic's Bold Forward initiative

Rochester council received preliminary update Monday as plan for new downtown development continues to emerge.

Mayo Clinic's Bold. Forward. Unbound. in Rochester initiative is expected to redevelop six downtown Rochester blocks by 2030.
Contributed / Mayo Clinic
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Today at 5:51 PM

ROCHESTER — An estimated $4 billion plan to grow Mayo Clinic facilities in downtown Rochester will be unfolding throughout the next year and beyond.

“This is going to be the first of many times we will be coming before you related to this project over the next few years,” Rochester Deputy Administrator Cindy Steinhauser told the Rochester City Council during a Monday study session.

Steinhauser was joined by Mayo Clinic officials for a preliminary discussion of the "Bold. Forward. Unbound. in Rochester” initiative, which was announced by Mayo Clinic last month .

The initiative, which calls for a multiyear infrastructure investment to embrace digital technologies and expand the health system’s clinical space, will spur review and future discussions as it moves forward over development that is expected to take at least seven years.

Here are a few of the insights shared with the City Council:

1. The initiative will require an update to Mayo Clinic’s five-year plan. 

Mayo Clinic is required by city ordinance to provide a list of potential new construction projects every five years.

The last report was at the end of 2021 and included a variety of vague references to changes on the downtown campus, but not the specific details expected to emerge in the Bold Forward initiative, which will likely include an increase of parking and support spaces, as well as new clinic space.

The City Council is slated to review the five-year plan update on Oct. 5.

2. Economic impact will be studied. 

Randy Schubring, Mayo Clinic’s director of regional government engagement, said it’s too early to say how the proposed Mayo Clinic growth will affect local employment, but Steinhauser said the city plans to conduct an economic development analysis once more details are known.

“We will be bringing that information to (the council),” she said.

3. Next level of Mayo Clinic approval is expected this fall. 

Mayo Clinic’s Board of Trustees reviewed the initial growth plan in May, but Katherine Arendt, an obstetric anesthesiologist serving as a physician leader for the project, said additional review will happen in the fall, with the hope of some construction starting next year.

“As we go to the board of trustees later on this year, we want to go with the confidence that what we have planned is possible,” Arendt said. “That is why we are here today.”

4. Public engagement has begun and is expected to continue. 

Schubring said Mayo Clinic has already held meetings with the Kutzky Park Neighborhood Association and downtown advocacy organizations and has plans to meet with other downtown core neighborhood groups.

Additionally, neighborhood information meetings will be required as individual projects within the initiative emerge to obtain city approval.

5. Traffic patterns will remain under review. 

“There is going to be conversation around traffic right of way and street closures,” Setinhauser told the council.

While the city’s planned bus rapid transit project along Second Street Southwest is expected run along the south of the expansion project,

Bridget Avikainen, associate administrator of the Bold Forward initiative, said traffic patterns for employees, patients and visitors are expected to be considered as work emerges.

“Historically, patient flow has been different that staff flow on the Mayo Clinic campus,” she said.

6. Former Lourdes High School review will continue. 

Steinhauser listed the historic status of the former Catholic high school as one of several items that will need further discussion as Mayo Clinic plans unfold.

Sections of the former high school at 621 W. Center St. were deemed potentially historic by the city’s Heritage Preservation Commission in early 2019. The original 1941 building, as well as a 1958 addition, are listed by the city as potential landmarks .

The designation means added city review will be needed if Mayo Clinic wants to demolish the building or alter its exterior as part of future development efforts.

Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
