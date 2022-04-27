6 things to know about Pentagon House project in Southwest Rochester

ROCHESTER — A former shop has been enlisted in the local fight against veteran homelessness.

The nondescript building in the center of Mayowood Acres is slated to become Pentagon House, a six-unit apartment building dedicated to serving veterans struggling with homelessness.

“We said we had to find a better use for this garage,” said Jeff Urban, executive director of Bear Creek Development Center and outreach pastor of Bear Creek Church.

The Mayowood Acres campus at 1765 Restoration Road SW already includes 60 apartment units of various sizes catering to a variety of needs, but the focus on veterans aims to address unique challenges faced by the men and women who served their country and now struggle with post-traumatic stress disorder, as well as drug and alcohol addiction.

Jeff Urban, Outreach Pastor of Bear Creek Christian Church, speaks at the Pentagon House kick-off, which will convert a former garage space to studios dedicated to veterans needing housing on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Rochester, Minnesota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

“The goal has been to take every square foot out here and use it for good,” Urban said of the former Crossroads Bible College campus.

Wednesday morning, they officially kicked off the Pentagon House project. Here are a few things to know about the plan:

1. Each unit costs $75,000 to create.

The six-unit, two story project is expected to cost $450,000.

The Coalition for Rochester Area Housing has provided a $250,000 low-interest loan for construction costs, and another $153,000 has been raised through donations from the housing coalition, the Disabled American Veterans, Tee-It-Up For the Troops and the Rochester Elks Lodge.

It leaves the project with another $47,000 to raise in an effort to keep rents low..

2. Rent goals are $650 a month.

Rent for each of the six 480-square-foot studio apartments is expected to include all utilities and internet access.

Contributed by Bear Creek Development Center

Urban said that will allow tenants earning less than half the area median income live affordably, while also giving them time to finish treatment programs, get job training, reunite with family, and eventually get back to full-time employment and independent living.

3. The housing is expected to be transitional.

Urban said the goal is to provide housing for up to two years as veterans get themselves on their feet.

“It’s not planned as long-term supportive housing,” he said, adding that the length of a stay will be flexible.

4. The project will provide more than housing.

Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans is partnering with Bear Creek Development Center with plans to identify homeless veterans and provide access to services aimed at moving them into long-term housing.

Sadie Rezac, South Regional Director of Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans (MACV), speaks during the Pentagon House kick-off, which will convert a former garage space to studios dedicated to veterans needing housing on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Rochester, Minnesota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Sadie Rezac, the council’s southeast regional director, said the organization works with a variety of local veterans to find housing as soon as possible.

“We could probably fill these today, if they were ready,” she said of the Pentagon House units.

5. The units are expected to be available by the end of the year.

Urban said work on sewer and water connections for the new apartments is expected to start in May, with other construction set to begin June 1.

As long as things remain on schedule with timely access to construction materials, he said the goal is to have tenants move in by the holidays.

6. Donations continue to be sought.

The project has already been approved for a $50,000 grant from the Otto Bremer Trust, but $25,000 of the donation must be matched by the community this year.

Donations toward that match can be sent to Bear Creek Development Center, 1765 Restoration Road SW, Rochester, or be made online at www.bcdcrochester.org/donate .