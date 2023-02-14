6 things to know about riverfront planning efforts for downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER — Efforts to add housing, commercial space and public areas along the downtown portion of the Zumbro River continue.

“It’s been a journey you’ve been on since 2012,” Rochester Deputy Administrator Cindy Steinhauser told the Rochester City Council on Monday, referring to the adoption of a downtown master plan more than a decade ago.

With a variety of steps moving forward, including the recent commitment of $850,000 in state Destination Medical Center funds for land acquisition and design work, Stienhauser and Community Development Director Irene Woodward provided a few updates on efforts.

Here are a few takeaways from Monday’s presentation:

1. Concepts call for developing two stretches along the Zumbro River.

The Rochester City Council adopted a Downtown Waterfront Southeast Small Area Plan in 2020 and a Riverfront Reimagined Small Area Plan in 2022.

The Downtown Waterfront plan covers approximately 60 acres of mostly private property, including the former Kmart and AMPI sites, east of the river, south of Fourth Street Southeast, while the Riverfront Reimagined plan covers approximately 5.5 acres of city-owned land east and west of the city-county Government Center.

An artist rendering shows a portion of the vision defined in the proposed Downtown Waterfront SE Small Area. Contributed

Both plans provide visions of what could be developed on the site, but they are not necessarily blueprints for development.

2. A pre-development meeting is required in March for efforts tied to the former Kmart site.

Steinhauser pointed out that an agreement to allow temporary use of the site for Mayo Clinic employee parking requires property owner Camegaran LLC to start work on a development agreement to outline more specific plans for the sites.

The company, which also owns the former AMPI site, is required to have a development agreement in place this summer, with the expectation that the work would lead to submission of a final plan for the former Kmart site.

3. The city has secured nearly $20 million in federal infrastructure funds and is seeking more.

Steinhauser pointed to the $19.9 million in federal funding available to create a new Sixth Street bridge over the Zumbro River, which is expected to include traffic-calming infrastructure east and west of the proposed new structure.

She said the city has also applied for federal funds to help address existing contamination in the area.

4. Added sewer work is planned for Third Avenue Southeast.

With the expectation of redeveloping more than 29 acres covered by the waterfront plan, Steinhauser said existing sewer lines will need to be upgraded to accommodate added housing and commercial space.

“We are nearing capacity to support development,” she said of the specific sewer line serving the Kmart area.

The potential work along Third Avenue Southwest could extend from Fourth Street to Ninth Street.

5. Private partners will be sought to help develop city-owned property.

Woodward said the up to $400,000 in state DMC funds being used for continued design and engineering work for the Riverfront Reimagined plan will pave the way for seeking development partners for the future work.

A potential vision for development on city-owned property along the Zumbro River, near the city-county Government Center, is seen in a small-area plan approved in July 2022. Contributed / City of Rochester

The city is seeking to solicit developer interest and participation in the proposed project with an estimated $345 million to $353 million price tag.

Steinhauser said it remains to be seen how partnerships will unfold for the work tied to the city properties east and west of the Government Center.

6. City ownership provides more control of development.

While Camegaran is working with the city to address potential development goals south of Fourth Street, the city has more control over the land north of Fourth Street due to public ownership.

As a result, Rochester Mayor Kim Norton said the council will have the opportunity to decide what type of housing or other development is needed close to the city’s core. A variety of incentives could be considered to meet those goals.

“We also own the land, so we have control over those costs,” she said, pointing to the potential to use that option to reduce future rent prices or other costs.

