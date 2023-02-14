99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, February 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

6 things to know about riverfront planning efforts for downtown Rochester

Rochester council receives update on work aimed at redevelopment along the Zumbro River.

c317b7b28f5b843c757a7d18c20b4002.jpg
The former Kmart site has been repaved and striped to provide parking for Mayo Clinic employees in Rochester.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin file photo
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
February 13, 2023 06:15 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Efforts to add housing, commercial space and public areas along the downtown portion of the Zumbro River continue.

“It’s been a journey you’ve been on since 2012,” Rochester Deputy Administrator Cindy Steinhauser told the Rochester City Council on Monday, referring to the adoption of a downtown master plan more than a decade ago.

With a variety of steps moving forward, including the recent commitment of $850,000 in state Destination Medical Center funds for land acquisition and design work, Stienhauser and Community Development Director Irene Woodward provided a few updates on efforts.

Also Read
Victoria White at Capitol
Local
Rochester woman charged in connection with Jan. 6 riot is heading to trial
Victoria White's planned trial comes two years and five months after a mob forced its way into Capitol.
February 13, 2023 05:27 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
2-13-23 Garage Fire 4.jpg
Local
Garage, vehicles destroyed in Monday morning fire in rural southeast Rochester
The first crews on scene reported a triple-stall detached garage was fully engulfed in flames, according to the Rochester Fire Department.
February 13, 2023 04:14 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Steve Sandvik
Local
Mower County Sheriff threatens to sue county over disclosures
Officials released documents related to an investigation into Sheriff Steve Sandvik's workplace behavior. The sheriff says his privacy was violated.
February 13, 2023 04:04 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson

Here are a few takeaways from Monday’s presentation:

1. Concepts call for developing two stretches along the Zumbro River. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The Rochester City Council adopted a Downtown Waterfront Southeast Small Area Plan in 2020 and a Riverfront Reimagined Small Area Plan in 2022.

The Downtown Waterfront plan covers approximately 60 acres of mostly private property, including the former Kmart and AMPI sites, east of the river, south of Fourth Street Southeast, while the Riverfront Reimagined plan covers approximately 5.5 acres of city-owned land east and west of the city-county Government Center.

waterfront small area.jpg
An artist rendering shows a portion of the vision defined in the proposed Downtown Waterfront SE Small Area.
Contributed

Both plans provide visions of what could be developed on the site, but they are not necessarily blueprints for development.

2. A pre-development meeting is required in March for efforts tied to the former Kmart site. 

Steinhauser pointed out that an agreement to allow temporary use of the site for Mayo Clinic employee parking requires property owner Camegaran LLC to start work on a development agreement to outline more specific plans for the sites.

The company, which also owns the former AMPI site, is required to have a development agreement in place this summer, with the expectation that the work would lead to submission of a final plan for the former Kmart site.

3. The city has secured nearly $20 million in federal infrastructure funds and is seeking more. 

Steinhauser pointed to the $19.9 million in federal funding available to create a new Sixth Street bridge over the Zumbro River, which is expected to include traffic-calming infrastructure east and west of the proposed new structure.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said the city has also applied for federal funds to help address existing contamination in the area.

4. Added sewer work is planned for Third Avenue Southeast. 

With the expectation of redeveloping more than 29 acres covered by the waterfront plan, Steinhauser said existing sewer lines will need to be upgraded to accommodate added housing and commercial space.

“We are nearing capacity to support development,” she said of the specific sewer line serving the Kmart area.

The potential work along Third Avenue Southwest could extend from Fourth Street to Ninth Street.

5. Private partners will be sought to help develop city-owned property. 

Woodward said the up to $400,000 in state DMC funds being used for continued design and engineering work for the Riverfront Reimagined plan will pave the way for seeking development partners for the future work.

Riverfront concept.jpg
A potential vision for development on city-owned property along the Zumbro River, near the city-county Government Center, is seen in a small-area plan approved in July 2022.
Contributed / City of Rochester

The city is seeking to solicit developer interest and participation in the proposed project with an estimated $345 million to $353 million price tag.

ADVERTISEMENT

Steinhauser said it remains to be seen how partnerships will unfold for the work tied to the city properties east and west of the Government Center.

6. City ownership provides more control of development. 

While Camegaran is working with the city to address potential development goals south of Fourth Street, the city has more control over the land north of Fourth Street due to public ownership.

As a result, Rochester Mayor Kim Norton said the council will have the opportunity to decide what type of housing or other development is needed close to the city’s core. A variety of incentives could be considered to meet those goals.

“We also own the land, so we have control over those costs,” she said, pointing to the potential to use that option to reduce future rent prices or other costs.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTERROCHESTER CITY COUNCILZUMBRO RIVER
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
mayoportlandplace.jpg
Health
Despite losses, Mayo Clinic commits to keeping London clinic open into 2024
Mayo Clinic Healthcare LLP in London recently reported a loss of $53.6 million in 2021 compared to a loss of $11.5 million in 2020.
February 13, 2023 02:59 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Jolene Krista Schultz
Local
Rochester woman charged for running over boyfriend with car following argument
A man suffered a broken ankle after his girlfriend ran him over with her vehicle last weekend in the parking lot of her Rochester apartment.
February 13, 2023 12:33 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
family-birth-center1.jpg
Health
Austin's Mayo Clinic hospital receives trauma hospital recertification
The Minnesota Department of Health recertification process happens every three years to evaluate hospitals' procedures and capabilities when responding to trauma cases.
February 13, 2023 12:30 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
johnson.jpg
Local
Man involved in Olmsted County deputy shooting incident where he rammed cop cars arrested in Iowa
Jesse James Johnson, 39, has been held in an Iowa Jail since Friday. He fled an arrest attempt last year where he rammed cop cars and an Olmsted County Sheriff's deputy fired their weapon.
February 13, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson