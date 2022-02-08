6 things to know as Rochester considers changes to rapid-transit plan

ROCHESTER – Work that could expand and delay the city’s planned Link Rapid Transit system received cautious approval Monday.

While some Rochester City Council members voiced solid support for expanding the project, others cited concerns about changes that could increase the cost of the $114 million project to as much as an estimated $146.8 million.

Proposed changes would extend the route along Third Street Southeast, enhance key stops and add infrastructure to the system’s west end.

Rochester Deputy City Administrator Cindy Steinhauser said it’s too early to put specific prices on the proposed changes, but she pointed out the federal funds would be committed to the transit project and couldn’t be used elsewhere.

The proposal reviewed Monday would seek to limit the local project contribution through dedicated Destination Medical Center funds to the $58.7 million planned in the $114 million proposal, with the Federal Transit Administration asked to increase its funding and cost-share of the project.

Steinhauser said design for the original plan is 30% complete, which is when cost estimates come into view, so some added preliminary design work by the city’s transportation consultant, SRF Consulting, is needed to develop similar estimates for the expanded project.

The council is expected to vote on a contract revision on Feb. 23, but a final decision on potential changes would come at a later date.

Mona Elabbady, an SRF project manager, said changes to federally supported transit projects are common and asking the FTA to commit more than the originally proposed 49% of the $114 million estimate shouldn’t put the project in jeopardy, since some projects see up to 80% of the price tag covered by federal funds.

Steinhauser said city staff is estimating up to 60% of the expanded project could receive federal funding.

Rochester City Council member Patrick Keane said he sees the expansion as something worth considering, but with caution.

“I think it’s a well scoped risk, but it’s still a risk,” he said.

Here are a few things to know about the project’s proposed expansion:

1. Infrastructure for a planned transit village would be funded.

The rapid-transit project has always called for a western end point at Mayo Clinic’s current west parking lot along Second Street Southwest, but proposed changes would include using federal funds to install streets and public parking at the site, according to city project manager Jarrett Hubbard.

He said the public infrastructure would be expected to attract private residential and commercial development at the site.

A potential design for a rapid transit stop near St. Marys Hospital is shown. Potential upgrades to key stations would seek to provide more enclosed access for transit users. City of Rochester

2. Station enhancements would be made at St. Marys Hospital and Second Street Southwest.

Stops in each direction would be enhanced to support the identified goal of making the transit system as appealing as driving a personal vehicle downtown.

Enclosures and subway access at the key stops would be part of the enhancements, which Hubbard tentatively estimated could cost approximately a fifth of the added expense.

3. Extension seeks to limit commuter confusion.

The original plan calls for a loop around the city-county Government Center, with a eastbound stop at the Rochester Public Library and an westbound stop on Fourth Street, south of the Government Center, which could confuse riders.

By turning the buses around near the intersection of Sixth Street and Third Avenue Southeast, they would follow the same path through downtown, putting eastbound and westbound stops at the library and eliminating a Fourth Street station.

4. Proposed project changes require an additional year of study.

A required environmental review, along with advanced project design, was expected to be completed early this year.

Adding to the project would extend the deadline by a year, and the required review would still be followed by final design and construction.

The result would have operations starting in 2026, rather than 2025.

5. Operational expenses could grow by $1.5 million.

Steinhauser said the original annual operating budget was estimated at approximately $4 million, with Mayo Clinic being asked to cover $3.2 million of the expense, since its employees would likely make up 90% of the initial users.

With the added route on Third Avenue Southeast, she said the annual costs could increase by $1 million to $1.5 million, and the city would negotiate costs with Mayo Clinic.

6. Right of way acquisition could start before federal funds are available.

To help keep the project advancing amid the delay, required property acquisition for the transit project could start before federal funding is in hand.

Waiting for federal funds could delay the project by up to six months, according to city staff.

Hubbard said it is common in Minnesota to obtain property early for transit projects, and city staff has already confirmed that any acquired property would be available for another public use, if the rapid-transit plan isn’t approved.