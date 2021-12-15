SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

66 new COVID-19 cases reported at Rochester Public Schools last week

Of the new positive cases, 81.8% were unvaccinated individuals.

COVID-19 classroom school
Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
December 15, 2021 01:50 PM
Rochester Public Schools reported 66 new positive COVID-19 cases between Dec. 6 and Dec. 12, raising the total to 1,184 positive cases this school year. The week before, RPS reported 136 new cases within the district.

Of the new cases, 31 were reported in pre-K through fifth-graders, 27 in grades 6-12, and 8 with staff members.

These schools had five or more cases reported last week:

  • Bamber Valley
  • Gage Elementary
  • Gibbs Elementary
  • John Adams Middle
  • Kellogg Middle
  • John Marshall High

Of the new positive cases, 81.8% were in unvaccinated individuals.

The Rochester School District has about 17,800 students and 2,700 staff members.

By the end of the 2020-21 school year, there were 717 positive cases and 4,575 people who had to quarantine. Students, however, spent much of that school year in either hybrid or distance learning.

