69 new COVID-19 cases reported at Rochester Public Schools last week

Rochester Public Schools reported 69 new positive COVID-19 cases between Dec. 13 and Dec. 19, raising the total to 1,319 positive cases this school year. The week before, RPS reported 66 new cases within the district.

Of the new cases, 25 were reported in pre-K through fifth-graders, 37 in grades 6-12, and 7 with staff members.

These schools had 10 or more cases reported last week:



Mayo High

These schools had five or more cases reported last week:

Bamber Valley

Century High

Lincoln K-8

John Marshal High

Of the new positive cases, 81.8% were in unvaccinated individuals.

The Rochester School District has about 17,800 students and 2,700 staff members.

By the end of the 2020-21 school year, there were 717 positive cases and 4,575 people who had to quarantine. Students, however, spent much of that school year in either hybrid or distance learning.