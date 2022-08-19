69-year-old Rochester woman scammed out of $2,100 in gift cards

ROCHESTER — A 69-year-old Rochester woman was told by scammers to send thousands of dollars worth of gift cards, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

According to Moilanen:

The woman received a voicemail from someone pretending to be from Spectrum who told her they could lower her bill. The woman called them back Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, and she was told in order to get the deal, she would need to buy $700 in gift cards and send them the gift card numbers.

The woman did so but was told there was an issue with the gift cards. This started a cycle where she was repeatedly instructed to go back to purchase gift cards and he scammer telling her they did not work.

The fourth time the woman went back to buy more gift cards, a Target employee asked her why she was purchasing these gift cards. The woman told the employee who then told the woman that this was a scam.

"Thankfully the Target employee recognized something was going on and had some additional conversation with the victim to alert her that this was a scam," Moilanen said, adding that the woman said if the employee had not stopped her she doesn't know how much she would have lost.

Target was able to cancel one $500 transaction.

The woman also received a text Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2022, that $800 would be withdrawn from her account. The bank told her the money had not been withdrawn and the woman believes the scammers do not have access to her bank account.

Two other recent scam reports:

