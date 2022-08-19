Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
69-year-old Rochester woman scammed out of $2,100 in gift cards

Scammers pretending to be from Spectrum told a woman she would need to send them gift cards in order to receive a discount on her monthly bill.

Scam graphic
Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
August 19, 2022 09:54 AM
ROCHESTER — A 69-year-old Rochester woman was told by scammers to send thousands of dollars worth of gift cards, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

According to Moilanen:

The woman received a voicemail from someone pretending to be from Spectrum who told her they could lower her bill. The woman called them back Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, and she was told in order to get the deal, she would need to buy $700 in gift cards and send them the gift card numbers.

Also Read
Mayo Clinic
Business
Employee costs and inflation are pushing Mayo Clinic's expenses up faster than revenue
A financial report for the second quarter states that Mayo Clinic generated $4 billion in operating revenue for the quarter and a total of $7.9 billion for the first two quarters of 2022 combined.
August 19, 2022 09:48 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Zachary Koetz
Local
Plainview man given probation for burglarizing brother's Rochester home
If Zachary Koetz, 24, of Plainview, successfully completes his five years of probation, his felony theft conviction will be reduced to a misdemeanor.
August 19, 2022 08:34 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson

The woman did so but was told there was an issue with the gift cards. This started a cycle where she was repeatedly instructed to go back to purchase gift cards and he scammer telling her they did not work.

The fourth time the woman went back to buy more gift cards, a Target employee asked her why she was purchasing these gift cards. The woman told the employee who then told the woman that this was a scam.

"Thankfully the Target employee recognized something was going on and had some additional conversation with the victim to alert her that this was a scam," Moilanen said, adding that the woman said if the employee had not stopped her she doesn't know how much she would have lost.

Target was able to cancel one $500 transaction.

The woman also received a text Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2022, that $800 would be withdrawn from her account. The bank told her the money had not been withdrawn and the woman believes the scammers do not have access to her bank account.

Two other recent scam reports:

Scam graphic
Local
Rochester man scammed out of $168,000
The 76-year-old Rochester man sent multiple payments to scammers after giving them access to his computer through a downloaded program.
August 18, 2022 09:48 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Scam graphic
Local
Rochester couple loses over $300k to scam
A Rochester couple has lost their life savings, over $300,000, to scammers pretending to be from the U.S. Marshals Service.
August 16, 2022 09:28 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson

Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
