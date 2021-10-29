$6K in tools stolen from Byron business

BYRON -- Approximately $6,000 worth of tools was taken from a Byron automotive business during an overnight burglary this week.

Olmsted County Sheriff's deputies were called about 8 a.m. Thursday to Diercks Foreign Auto, 815 Country Club Road SE, in Byron for a report of a burglary.

An employee reported that an unknown person entered the building sometime between the end of business Wednesday and the start of the work day Thursday morning and stole multiple tools, according to Lt. Lee Rossman. It is believed that the thief or thieves entered through a door. Rossman did not say if the door was unlocked but noted there was no damage to the door.

The incident remains under investigation.