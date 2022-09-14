$6k worth of steel pipes stolen from construction site over the weekend in Rochester
The theft happened between Sept. 9 and Sept. 12.
We are part of The Trust Project.
ROCHESTER — Around 68 pieces of stainless steel pipe connectors valued at over $6,000 were stolen from a Rochester construction site, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.
According to Moilanen, the theft happened between Sept. 9 and Sept. 12, 2022, on the 2400 block of Seventh Street Northwest and was reported to police Sept. 13.
People can request a free kit to be installed by going to the Olmsted County Government Center at 101 Fourth St. SE in Rochester during business hours. Kits can be picked up at the second floor of the sheriff's office civil warrants window.
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
A 28-year-old Iowa man fell 40 feet while operating a drill at a Salem Township quarry. The man was undergoing surgery for multiple injuries, including a likely head injury.
The fire at the Days Inn Hotel was extinguished by sprinklers Wednesday morning.
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
In 2021, Minnesota lawmakers approved the Seizure Smart Schools legislation. It went into effect at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year.