$6k worth of steel pipes stolen from construction site over the weekend in Rochester

The theft happened between Sept. 9 and Sept. 12.

RPD - THEFT.png
Post Bulletin file photo
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
September 14, 2022 09:30 AM
ROCHESTER — Around 68 pieces of stainless steel pipe connectors valued at over $6,000 were stolen from a Rochester construction site, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

According to Moilanen, the theft happened between Sept. 9 and Sept. 12, 2022, on the 2400 block of Seventh Street Northwest and was reported to police Sept. 13.

Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
