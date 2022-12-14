SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
7 catalytic converters stolen from Stewartville auto shop

The thefts reportedly occurred between Dec. 5-12.

Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
December 14, 2022 09:37 AM
STEWARTVILLE – Seven catalytic converters were stolen from a Stewartville auto shop between Dec. 5 and Dec. 12, 2022.

Olmsted County Sheriff’s Lt. Lee Rossman said the catalytic converters were sawed off five different vehicles at the shop located on the 900 block of North Main Street. The total value is estimated at $5,300.

There are no known suspects. The owner of the auto shop noticed the thefts throughout the week but waited to report the stolen catalytic converters until Dec. 12.

Related Topics: PUBLIC SAFETYOLMSTED COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICESTEWARTVILLE-RACINE
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
