7 catalytic converters stolen from Stewartville auto shop

STEWARTVILLE – Seven catalytic converters were stolen from a Stewartville auto shop between Dec. 5 and Dec. 12, 2022.

Olmsted County Sheriff’s Lt. Lee Rossman said the catalytic converters were sawed off five different vehicles at the shop located on the 900 block of North Main Street. The total value is estimated at $5,300.

There are no known suspects. The owner of the auto shop noticed the thefts throughout the week but waited to report the stolen catalytic converters until Dec. 12.