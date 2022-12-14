7 catalytic converters stolen from Stewartville auto shop
The thefts reportedly occurred between Dec. 5-12.
We are part of The Trust Project.
STEWARTVILLE – Seven catalytic converters were stolen from a Stewartville auto shop between Dec. 5 and Dec. 12, 2022.
Olmsted County Sheriff’s Lt. Lee Rossman said the catalytic converters were sawed off five different vehicles at the shop located on the 900 block of North Main Street. The total value is estimated at $5,300.
There are no known suspects. The owner of the auto shop noticed the thefts throughout the week but waited to report the stolen catalytic converters until Dec. 12.
The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office responded to the single car crash after the SUV hit a power pole, vaulted on a driveway and landed on its side.
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
“We support all youth sports in Byron,” said Issac Raaen of The Bears Den. "It's something that's very important to us, it's definitely become part of our brand.”
With the 2023 Legislative session approaching Jan. 3, Minnesota Legislators, like Rep. Tina Liebling, DFL-Rochester, say unaffordable medical bills are top of mind.