$7 million question: Kasson votes whether to build new fire station

The new fire hall — which would be built on the same site as the Kasson Fire Department's current building at 101 East Main St. — is a needed upgrade for the community, said city administrator Tim Ibisch.

IMG_9436.JPG
The Kasson Fire Department on Nov. 2, 2022.
Dené K. Dryden / Post Bulletin
Dené K. Dryden
By Dené K. Dryden
November 02, 2022 01:53 PM
KASSON — While Kasson voters have the typical slate of elected offices on their ballots this Election Day, they're also being asked to cast votes on the city's new fire hall project.

The advisory ballot question reads: "'Shall the City of Kasson, MN, be authorized to issue bonds in an amount not exceeding the amount of $7,000,000 for the purposes of designing, constructing, equipping and furnishing a new fire station?' This measure would be funded by an estimated property tax of $0.20 cents per $1,000 dollars of assessed valuation, and would cost the owner of a $250,000 home about $4.17 a month or roughly $50 dollars per year."

The new fire hall — which would be built on the same site as the Kasson Fire Department's current building at 101 East Main St. — is a needed upgrade for the community, said City Administrator Tim Ibisch.

"Right now they have a building that was built in the 1970s," Ibisch said. "It's not handicap-accessible, and it's not fully accessible for female firefighters."

Another concern with the current building, which was Kasson's public works building up until 2009, is the lack of space. Some of the department's noncritical equipment has to be stored off site, and the training classroom is too small for the department's current needs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The proposed fire hall would span 17,000 square feet — 4,000 square feet larger than the current building — and include commons and a community use space. Ibisch said the city is pursuing a new building because the cost of upgrading the fire department's existing facilities would cost almost as much as a total replacement.

"Just to fix the building they're in, it's like $4.8 million," Ibisch said. "So, the council decided to move forward with the $7 million project."

Now the project is on voters' ballots. Ibisch said the proposal is presented as a ballot question, not a referendum, meaning that if voters pass the proposal, the Kasson City Council isn't bound to the exact funding plan presented on the ballot. Conversely, if the question fails, the city doesn't have to scrap the project.

"The council will take very, very clearly the direction from the public," Ibisch said. "So the idea would be, if it fails, the council will take that into account. They'll look at it, and they may have to revise their plans. ... The public supports the fire department. They want to have a nice facility, but the price tag is probably where people are being unsure about."

Along with the proposed 20-cent property tax, the city would also utilize the USDA's Rural Development Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant Program to help fund the new fire hall. If the ballot question passes, Ibisch said the city could start soliciting construction bids this winter.

"My expectation would be that it would be open by summer of 2024," he said.

An informational open house about the ballot question and the new fire hall proposal is set for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2 at Kasson City Hall.

Dené K. Dryden
By Dené K. Dryden
Dené K. Dryden is the Post Bulletin's region reporter, covering the greater Rochester area. Before joining the Post Bulletin in 2022, she attended Kansas State University and served as an editor for the student newspaper, the Kansas State Collegian, and news director for Wildcat 91.9, K-State's student radio station. Readers can reach Dené at ddryden@postbulletin.com.
