7 takeaways from Rochester City Council's library review

ROCHESTER — Space needs topped the agenda for a Rochester City Council library update Monday.

“We have really struggled a long time with space and ensuring we have the best space to provide quality service to the community,” Rochester Public Library Director Karen Lemke said of a unique study session held at the city library .

She pointed to a 1988 report that pointed to a need for a 103,000-square-foot facility with a library.

“To put that in perspective, the building we are in now is about 84,000 to 85,000 square feet,” she said of the library built in 1995 at 101 Second St. SE.

Lemke said the city’s Library Board has sought options for growth without landing on a successful solution as staff continue to make adjustments to provide services within the confined space.

On Monday, staff pointed to some of the results, as well as efforts being made:

1. Older items are discarded faster.

Lemke said the 1988 library study stated the library should set a target of having 548,000 items in its collection by 2010.

A preliminary tally of the collection at the end of 2022 showed less than 453,000 items on the library shelves.

“There’s not enough shelf space,” she said, pointing to a need to purge older items as new books come in.

2. The collection is shrinking.

While staff has given up office space to create areas dedicated to teens and other programs stemming from demand highlighted in community surveys and other input, the added space needs have also reduced the number of shelves.

Rochester City Council President Brooke Carlson asks a question on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, during a Rochester Library Board and Rochester City Council meeting at the library in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

The reduced shelf capacity means the library's collection has nearly 26,000 fewer physical items than it did 10 years ago.

The reduced items hasn’t put a damper on activity, however, the library saw more than 2 million items being checked out in 2022, an all-time high.

3. A shift to digital materials comes with added costs.

The Rochester library started shifting to digital materials prior to the pandemic and saw increased use starting in 2020.

“We contend that some people didn’t know about (digital items) until that was the option, for a short time the only option,” Lemke said of the ability to access books on a variety of electronic devices.

The cost per digital book, however, comes at an added cost, as well as limited shelf life.

While the library can purchase a copy of “Spare” by Prince Harry for list price, it pays $55 for access to a digital copy with a two-year time limit.

Rochester Public Library Head of Readers Services Kim Edson answers a question on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, during a Rochester Library Board and Rochester City Council meeting at the library in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Kim Edson, the library’s head of reader services, said the added expense comes from publishers, who want to ensure they retain control over the content.

4. Youth books see increased print activity.

The number of physical books going home with the library's youngest readers rose 4.5% in 2022, when compared to 2018.

“Kids are getting their hands on books and materials, and we expect that to stay strong,” Lemke said, pointing to a heightened desire from parents who want their children to reduce time with electronic devices.

5. Spaces continue shifting.

Meeting spaces on both floors of the library have given way to storage needs, but a second-floor meeting room is gearing up to reopen.

Youth Services Librarian Sarah Joynt, left, discusses Rochester Public Library space needs Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, in a first-floor meeting room that is being used for storage as, from left, library board member Melissa Payne and council members Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick and Mark Bransford listen. Randy Petersen / Post Bulletin

Sara Patalita, the library’s head of reference, said the room will eventually accommodate up to 50 people without tables and will be available at no cost.

Guidelines for reservations and use are being finalized.

6. A book box pilot is near.

The library is gearing up a test of new technology, which will make items available at remote locations.

Lemke said the first book box is slated to be installed at city’s fire station at 1875 41st St. NW, which sits in an area with a reduced number of current library users.

Andy Stehr, the library’s circulation services manager, said the fire station was chosen for the initial trial because it’s already connected to the city’s secure internet network, which reduces the cost of rewiring another location.

The box allows users to scan their library cards and remove items, which are logged as the system scans its contents with each use.

“The idea is to be reactive with it and to get data,” Stehr said, pointing out that staff will test a variety of items to see what gets used most frequently.

Items will be able to be returned to the box or the library.

7. Next steps remain uncertain.

Rochester Library Board President Adam Meyers said the board maintains an unwavering stance that the library has outgrown its space but needs to remain downtown.

Rochester Library Board President Adam Meyers listens on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, during a Rochester Library Board and Rochester City Council meeting at the library in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

“We need to continue planning for the future,” he told the council.

Lemke said the board and staff are looking for council direction on how to move forward.

While council members raised options, from creating small branches with limited services to redefining focus, Lemke said a long-term goal needs to be established to determine which ideas will meet the city’s priorities.

“There are probably a thousand different solutions we hear every day,” she said of suggestions and ideas presented by library users.

Rochester Public Library Director Karen Lemke presents on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, during a Rochester Library Board and Rochester City Council meeting at the library in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Rochester Public Library Director Karen Lemke speaks on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, during a Rochester Library Board and Rochester City Council meeting at the library in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin