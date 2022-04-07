7 takeaways from community discussion of proposed Silver Lake improvements

Approximately 200 people attended a standing-room only community meeting Wednesday night for an update on proposed Silver Lake improvements.

“There is a lot of misinformation in this community about this project,” Rochester Mayor Kim Norton told the crowd ahead of presentations by city project staff and members of the Friends of Silver Lake Park.

She said it was important that the 2.5-hour meeting featured engineers and other professionals to address questions that have been circulating.

“That’s what we are here for, so you can hear it from them and not worry about it going through a politician, not worry about it going through a staff member and not worry about it being opinion,” she said.

Founding Friends member Greg Munson said the meeting was “something we felt was important to give the citizens of Rochester a chance to hear more about what the city plans are.”

Joined by fellow Friends member Dave Morrill, a retired engineer, the pair laid out the group’s concerns about one aspect to the $23.34 million project, which is the removal of the existing dam.

Audience responses to comments, as well as many questions near the end of the meeting, indicated many attendees held similar concerns, but others at the meeting voiced support for proposed changes or said the presentations helped overcome their initial concerns.

The city is asking state lawmakers to approve $11.67 million in state borrowing for the project, which starts with the requirement to dredge the lake to maintain a state-mandated flood-control channel. Other aspects would take advantage of the required work and expand the city’s trail system on the north side of the lake and create a pedestrian and bicycle bridge near where the dam now sits.

Here are a few takeaways for the evening:

1. Silver Lake won’t disappear, but it will be smaller.

“The lake is not going away,” Rochester project engineer Matt Crawford told the crowd. “We are maintaining Silver Lake in front of the park.”

The proposal would use approximately 8 acres of the existing lake to create a 750-foot engineered channel of cascading pools to control water levels in the remaining lake, while also offering a potential path for fish to swim upstream and new recreation activities.

Between 26 and 46 acres of the lake would remain, depending on the figure used for the current lake size.

2. Future planning could consider adding to the lake’s size.

Rochester Parks and Forestry Division Head MIke Nigbur said the city is ramping up a planning effort for Silver Lake Park amenities, and what to do with unused land on the southside of the lake will be part of discussions.

The area has been used to store snow in the past, but Nigbur said it could be reclaimed as parkland or be altered to enlarge the lake.

However, when dredging starts in late 2023, the site will be used to temporarily store removed sentiment before it is transported to a reservoir site 8 miles west of Rochester.

3. Potential flood levels will not be allowed to change drastically.

Bill Angerman, WHKS & Co. executive vice president and a consultant on the project, said the U.S. The Corps of Engineers will not allow the project to cause a rise of more than 6 inches for a regulatory flood.

“What we have to show them is that when we model with the dam or without the dam, that we do not change any flood impact,” he said, noting preliminary work has been completed, but final results from additional study will need to be submitted for future approval as planning continues.

4. The proposed dam changes will create more parkland.

Friends of Silver Lake members have been critical of the lack of a plan an area that would be

created on the southside of the proposed water channel, but Crawford said a variety of options are being considered for the parkland.

He said the space will have some limitations due to it remaining in a flood plain, but new trails, plantings or greenspace are options that could emerge with the park planning process.

5. Friends of Silver Lake aren’t asking that the project be squashed.

“We want to leave the dam in place, but we also want the other improvements proposed to happen,” Morrill said

“We think it can all occur with the dam in place,” he added.

Members of the group have proposed alternative approaches, but Crawford said most have been considered too difficult or costly to consider.

He also pointed out that proposed funding for the entire project is connected, which would make it difficult to consider a piecemeal approach.

6. Recreation benefits spur disagreement.

While Crawford said water flow studies show the proposed changes will allow use of the new channel for tubing and similar activities for 75% of summer months, Morrill used the same data to show the flow will be insufficient for specialized kayak and canoe activities.

“The kayak and canoeing activity won’t be every day, and in the fall months it will be hit or miss, in our opinion,” he said.

7. Both sides point to safety concerns related to dam modification.

Crawford said the Silver Lake dam design is considered a significant hazard, especially if someone happened to go over it and be sucked into the turbulent water below.

Morrill pointed out that there is no history of such activity, but raised safety concerns about creating artificial rapids in the cascading pools, which could lead to injuries or drownings.