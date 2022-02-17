7 takeaways: How redistricting changed the political chessboard in Rochester and Southeast Minnesota

Political candidates in Southeast Minnesota began to grapple with the meaning of new legislative and congressional maps released this week and consider the impact on their electoral prospects.

For some, the road got easier. For others, it will be an uphill fight.

The once-in-a-decade exercise of carving new legislative boundaries to balance the number of people in each district has already shaken up the political chessboard in the area.

Here are several quick takes on the impact the new maps will have in Southeast Minnesota.

1. Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District, represented by GOP Rep. Jim Hagedorn, became redder.

The primarily rural district that includes Rochester grew at a rate slower than the state as a whole.

Needing to add more than 22,000 people to meet the ideal district population, the mapmakers added Wabasha and Goodhue counties to the 1st District. Those counties are represented at the Legislature by Republicans.

With the political winds blowing in the GOP's direction, the 1st District is looking unassailable for Republicans at this point.

“It’s February, and (Hagedorn) doesn’t have an opponent yet,” said Steve Schier, a political analyst. “The only imponderable is his health.”

Hagedorn is battling a second bout of kidney cancer.

2. DFL Rep. Angie Craig’s congressional district, the 2nd, remained nearly identical to what it was before: A competitive district with a slight Democratic lean.

David Senjem

Even though her district gave up GOP-leaning Goodhue and Wabasha counties, it picked it deep-red Le Sueur County and other areas to the southwest. “When you put it all together, it’s basically the same situation,” Schier said.

3. Sen. Dave Senjem of Rochester faces an uphill battle in this year’s election.

The six-term moderate Republican’s Senate District 25 was a rural-urban hybrid that included parts of Rochester and Dodge County.

But the new map gives the Senate district a pronounced DFL lean as it is now completely encompassed by Rochester. The new district went to President Joe Biden by 61 percent of the vote compared to 53 percent in the district he now represents.

Senjem eked out a close race in 2020 against first-time DFL candidate Sara Flick, who is running again this year.

4. As a result of redistricting, state Sens. Carla Nelson of Rochester and Gene Dornink of Hayfield, both Republicans, found themselves thrown into the same Senate District 24.

Carla Nelson. Contributed

Instead of pitting himself against Nelson, Dornink announced that he would move to Freeborn County, a move that would allow him to represent many of his same constituents if he were to win re-election this year, according to ABC 6 News.

The new district, Senate District 24, has a more Republican lean, making it even more friendly territory for Nelson, a four-term Republican.

5. The mapmakers shifted GOP Rep. Nels Pierson from House District 26B to House District 24B, from a red district to a blue one.

It also put the four-term representative in the same district as Rep. Tina Liebling, a nine-term Democrat.

6. The electoral prospects of DFL Rep. Liz Boldon of Rochester and GOP Rep. Duane Quam of Byron were enhanced by redistricting.

Boldon’s new district is bluer than the one she currently represents and Quam’s is redder.

7. One surprise was how the mapmakers sliced and diced Olmsted County, which used to have only two Senate districts.

The mapmakers divided the county into three districts this time. Almost all of eastern Olmsted County got shunted off into a new district, Senate District 20, which runs north to Red Wing and includes most of Goodhue County and all of Wabasha County.

Even as the Rochester area continues to grow, many communities in western Winona County and the southeastern corner of the state saw their populations remain static or fall. So those districts needed to grow to achieve the requisite population balance.