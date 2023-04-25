7 things to know about impacts to the next city budget

ROCHESTER — Work on the next two-year Rochester city budget is underway, amid a variety of shifting economic conditions.

“We are at the very beginning of the two-year budget process,” Rocester City Administrator Alison Zelms said Monday.

While she told the Rochester City Council that preliminary projections point toward a 5.87% increase in total property tax collections to maintain the current level of city services, she said much work remains to finalize numbers before a final levy decision is needed at the end of the year.

Several council members cited a desire to find places to make cuts.

“We can’t keep building stuff and not be fixing the things we have,” council member Shaun Palmer said, citing concern that the tax levy could see a 10% or higher increase if planned projects are implemented without significant spending reductions.

“I don’t know if I want to support a double-digit (tax increase) without looking at cuts,” he added, pointing to a pinch being created due to reduced state support.

At the same time, others pointed to concerns about the potential to cut too deep, especially when it comes to reducing staff that provide city services.

“I think the reality of cutting people’s jobs is also harmful for our community,” Council President Brooke Carlson said. “How do we balance those factors and the impact on our community while maintaining a quality of living.”

Mayor Kim Norton said the conflicting objectives create a challenge when residents call City Hall asking for improved policing, added housing and other services.

“This community expects a high quality of life, and I want that for this community,” she said.

With that in mind, Zelms reviewed key economic indicators and other factors Monday that might have an impact on how the budget planning unfolds.

Here are a few insights from her report:

1. Employment is rebounding.

Rochester’s has seen the number of jobs grow since they dropped below 120,000 during the pandemic, but they haven’t quite reached the pre-pandemic level of 125,000 jobs.

“That means there are not as many workers to do all the jobs available,” Zelms said.

The city’s unemployment rate at the end of 2022 rose slightly to 2.5%, but remained below the statewide rate of 2.9%.

2. Building permit values are rising.

While 2022 saw approximately 50 fewer building permits approved, the total value of the 2,205 permits was $562 million, which was an increase of approximately $41 million.

Zelms said the work being done ranges from home upgrades to new development in the city, but it all represents community investment.

3. Lodging tax revenue increased, but is still lagging.

The city’s lodging tax revenue dropped by nearly 50% after the pandemic hit, but has increased to approximately 90% of pre-pandemic levels.

“Good progress is being seen here, but it created many challenges,” Zelms said of the revenue decline and rebound.

Last year, the city received $9.3 million in tax revenue from hotel and motel stays in the city, which is down from $10.4 million in 2019.

Deputy City Administrator Aaron Parrish said the bulk of lodging tax revenue is expected to continue funding Mayo Civic Center-related expenses, as well as efforts to market the city as a destination.

4. Sales tax revenue continues to climb. Sales tax revenue reached a five-year high for Rochester in 2022 with $15.5 million collected, compared to nearly $14 million in 2021.

The first year of the pandemic saw a slight decrease in sales tax revenue, dropping from $12.7 million in 2019 to $12.2 million in 2020.

Zelms said the recent revenue increase might be the result of inflation driving up prices or it could be an indication that people are feeling more secure in their spending.

“It could be a combination,” she said, adding that the data is something the city will continue to monitor.

5. Preliminary estimate shows 6% growth in overall property values.

Zelms said the projected increase in taxable property values is lower than in past years.

“We were in double digits the last time I was here showing what the trend might be,” she said.

An estimated 1.6% of the new value is expected to come from new construction, while 4.4% in growth is expected based on adjusted property values.

The overall value drives how local tax levies are allocated without automatically translating to tax increases.

Once the amount of a tax levy is set, the values and property classes are used to determine how much each property owner will be expected to pay.

6. Residential property values are increasing at a higher rate.

The combined taxable market value of Rochester homes increased from $21 billion in 2021 to nearly $24.7 billion last year.

The overall 17.4% increase translates into an average 14.3% change in estimated value for individual homes throughout the city, with houses in central Rochester seeing the steepest overall increase at 17.1%, followed by Southeast Rochester at 15.6%.

7. Federal funds will continue to lower potential property tax levy.

Rochester has already used $3.8 million in federal COVID-relief funds to moderate potential property tax levy increases, and plans to use another $2.1 million for the 2024 and 2025 budgets.

“We have been able to buy down the levy,” Zelms said of the use of the federal funds.