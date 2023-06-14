7 things to know about new Lincolnshire splash pad in Rochester

ROCHESTER — The opening of a new splash pad at Lincolnshire Park was celebrated Monday.

With the official launch of the $550,000 pad and related facilities at 5276 Members Parkway Northwest, here are a few things to know:

1. The Lincolnshire splash pad isn’t the city’s first.

The new 1,900-square-foot splash pad is the first of its kind in Rochester, with features that include fountains, a water dump area and water canons, but the city has a stripped-down water-play area in Northgate Park, 2107 24th St NW, which remains in use.

2. The Lincolnshire splash pad has been in the works for years.

Rochester Parks and Recreation Director Paul Widman said he started receiving calls about wanting an up-to-date splash pad since he arrived in the city nine years ago.

“One of the frequent calls I would receive — it was usually when a new member to the community would arrive — they would ask ‘where is your splash pad and how many splash pads do you have,’” he said.

“With the implementation of this project, I have been able to shorten that conversation down quite a bit,” he added.

3. The pad was delayed due to state requirements.

Lincolnshire splash pad construction was set to start in 2020, but state-required restroom facilities added unexpected costs and delayed the project, which faced further challenge amid COVID supply-chain issue.

Rochester Parks Foundation stepped up with more than $37,000 raised from more than 100 donors, which helped negate a portion of the added cost.

“This is a much needed amenity to our park system,” Joanne Rosener, a founding member of the foundation, said of the effort.

4. Added time helped make the splash pad more environmentally friendly.

A $195,000 state grant received in 2021 helped meet the added cost of the project and install a water-circulation system, similar to those used in the city’s swimming pools.

Rochester Park Planner Jeff Feece said the circulation system means the 100 gallons per minute used during peak periods won’t be headed into the city’s sewer system.

“Environmentally, we are talking about millions of gallons,” he said.

5. The water doesn’t flow at all times.

The water supply to the splash pad features is on a timer, meaning when no one is using the pad, the water automatically shuts off.

New users must hit a power button on the east side of the pad to activate the system.

Feece said the current setting allows approximately four minutes of play, but could be adjusted if needed.

6. The splash pad is open for use 15 hours a day.

Posted hours for splash pad use are 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

While weather conditions might dictate use, Feece said it will be accessible any day until colder weather has city staff clearing the pipes in preparation for freezing temperatures.

Children from Camp Kingdom play at the new Lincolnshire Splash Pad on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

7. Another splash pad is already in the works.

Construction of a planned 2,000- to 3,000-square-foot splash pad at McQuillan Park is expected to start as early as later this year.

“We’re hoping to push pretty hard in July,” Feece said of planning efforts.

Widman said the McQuillan pad will be the second of what is expected to be new amenities scattered throughout the city.

“We will have a total of five by the time we are finished completing our master plan projects,” he said, pointing out the Northgate Park water-play feature isn’t included in the number.

Rochester City Council Member Norman Wahl speaks during a celebration for the new Lincolnshire Splash Pad on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin