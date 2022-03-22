Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 22
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

7 things to know about Olmsted County redistricting

Redrawing of county commissioner districts will be spurred by final approval of Rochester City Council wards.

Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
March 22, 2022 03:04 PM
Share
Olmsted County districts.jpg
Olmsted County commissioner districts will see new boundaries draw in an attempt to better balance the population in each of the areas represented by one of the seven elected commissioners.
Olmsted County

ROCHESTER — With the Rochester City Council slated to finalize approval of a new ward map Thursday morning, Olmsted County is poised to start redefining commissioner districts.

“Olmsted County commissioner districts cannot be drafted until Rochester City Council wards and precincts have been adopted,” Olmsted County Planning Director Ben Griffith said.

Read more from Randy
rochester city logo
Local
Northeast Rochester affordable housing plan collides with city's wage requirement
Divided council opts to waive pay mandate for construction of new apartments near East Circle Drive.
March 22, 2022 01:07 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
112619.N.RPB.PARKING.RAMP.03519.jpg (copy)
Local
City agrees to more than $2 million settlement in parking ramp lawsuit
Mediation led to agreement with settlement split by three companies connected to construction of city's newest public parking structure.
March 21, 2022 09:40 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Civic Center Parking lots development.jpg
Local
City's Mayo Civic Center parking lot eyed for housing development
Concept submitted by selected developer would create two apartment buildings where city parking lot currently exists
March 21, 2022 09:11 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Load More

The county must redraw the seven district boundaries following each U.S. Census to improve the overall population balance in each commissioner district.

Here are a few things to know about the county effort and population changes seen since 2010:

1. The ideal district population is 23,264

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on the 2020 Census, an even split of the county’s 162,847 residents would put 23,264 people in each district.

Current district populations range from 21,055 in District 1, which includes Rochester’s core, to 25,141 in District 4, which covers southern Rochester, Stewartville, Eyota and Dover, as well as surrounding rural areas.

2. Population changes will spur new county elections.

Minnesota’s 5% rule requires a new election if a county commissioner’s district sees a population change for 5% or more after new lines are drawn.

Simply balancing populations would spur the need for a special election in districts 1 and 5.

With districts 2, 4 and 6 already slated for elections this year, districts 3 and 7 are the areas that don’t face an election, unless boundary changes lead to enough people shifting in and out of the districts.

3. Olmsted County is approaching the map review differently than Rochester. 

Rochester city staff produced four draft maps before submitting a final proposal to Rochester City Council members on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Griffith said multiple map options will be provided for the county commissioners to review.

Additionally, the county has hired a consultant specializing in elections law to provide comments and guidance to the commissioners during the selection process.

4. A public hearing will be held before commissioners make a decision. 

Where the city held public comment hearings outside regular City Council discussion, county commissioners have scheduled a public hearing during their 3 p.m. regular meeting on April 19.

The decision on a final map is expected to be made during a special 9 a.m. meeting April 26.

The map options are expected to be available for public review by April 14. They will be available online at www.olmstedcounty.gov/redistricting , as well as at six locations throughout the county: the city-county Government Center, Rochester Public Library, 125 Live, and the Stewartville, Byron and Eyota city halls.

5. District 5 saw the greatest growth. 

Where growth has occurred will play a large part in how the new maps are drawn.

ADVERTISEMENT

Olmsted County’s second most-populated district, which stretches from northwest Rochester to the county’s western border, saw the greatest growth since 2010.

The district, which includes Byron, had a 23.4% population increase, adding 4,677 people since the 2010 Census.

City2020 population2010 populationPopulation change% change since 2010
Byron6,3124,9141,39828.4%
Chatfield (partial)1,1631,206-43-3.6%
Dover782735476.4%
Eyota2.0061,977291.5%
Oronoco1,8021,30050238.6%
Pine Island (partial)88570318225.9%
Rochester121,395106,76914,62613.7%
Stewartville6,6875,91677113.0%
Total141,032123,52017,51214.2%

6. Oronoco saw the highest growth rate among Olmsted County cities. 

When it comes to individual cities, Oronoco, Byron and Pine Island saw higher growth rates than Rochester, with 38% growth in Oronoco topping the list, compared to 13.7% in Rochester.

Rochester still saw the greatest increase in people, with 14,626 additional residents since 2010.

7. Rochester Township reported the highest growth rate among 18 townships. 

Olmsted County’s 18 townships saw a combined population grow from 20,728 to 21,815 between 2010 and 2020, with most of the growth landing immediately southwest of Rochester.

Rochester Township saw 28.2% growth, followed by Oronoco Township with 10% percent growth and Marion Township, east of Rochester, with 10.2% growth.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTEROLMSTED COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
What to read next
Arkady Pavlovich Pichurin mug
Local
Rochester man sentenced to prison on federal pornography charge
Arkady Pavlovich Pichurin, 27, was sentenced in U.S. District Court by Chief U.S. District Judge John R. Tunheim to 204 months in prison followed by 25 years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $5,000 to the Domestic Trafficking Victims Fund.
March 22, 2022 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Peter Solinger
Local
Peter Solinger, who died earlier this month, was 'one of our best all-time council members'
Solinger worked to make flood control project, downtown revitalization possible.
March 22, 2022 01:33 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
20220318_130036(0).jpg
Members Only
Business
Searching for Google - What's happening with tech giant's Rochester office?
In February 2021, Gov. Tim Walz, Mayor Kim Norton and Mayo Clinic executives welcomed Google's first Minnesota office to Rochester as a boost to “provide sustained economic opportunity not only for the Rochester area, but for our entire state.” Since then, not much has been seen of the office other than a Google sign.
March 22, 2022 01:21 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Northern Hills Dr. NE
Local
Car peppered with gunshots in Northeast Rochester neighborhood overnight
Rochester police said no one was injured, and there is no ongoing danger to the public.
March 22, 2022 10:05 AM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher