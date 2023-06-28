7 things to know about planning for a Rochester regional sports and recreation complex

ROCHESTER — Options for a potential regional sports and recreation complex continue to unfold.

Plans to build a $65 million complex have received state legislative approval for a 2024 citywide vote to extend Rochester’s half-cent sales tax, but a vote will require a more-honed plan.

Tuesday, city-hired consultants held an open house to help move in that direction.

“It will still be a preliminary design,” Cyle Erie, project executive with ISG, said of the consultants’ work set to be completed next month.

ISG has been hired to identify needs for the complex, create a preliminary concept and propose an operating plan.

Jennifer Anderson-Tuttle, the principal director of education and public center for LSE Architects, which is working with ISG, said a complete design of the project will likely not be achievable until a site is chosen.

However, the consultants presented options for what the proposed co,plex could hold.

Here are a few takeaways from Tuesday’s open house:

1. The proposal will have a mix of indoor and outdoor facilities.

Erie said the goal is to meet regional and local sports needs in a single complex.

The concepts presented Tuesday would include indoor courts that could be used for basketball, volleyball and other sports, including pickleball. Additionally, exterior turf-covered fields would provide space for soccer, lacrosse, football and other events.

2. The goal is to draw participants from as far as a four-hour drive.

Erie said a successful sports complex needs eight to 16 playing fields or at least eight courts in a single location to draw regional events, which would boost local economic activity during the weekend.

“The idea is to build a facility that is regional in scope and impact and draws in from the region,” he said, noting participants could come from Chicago, Des Moines, the Twin Cities and Fargo, which would increase hotel stays and tourism.

3. Local benefits would be seen throughout the week.

In addition to boosting economic activity on weekends, Erie said the proposed complex would provide a community asset with public access for a variety of events and activities.

“When it’s not being used for those big tournaments, the community has access to those fields and at any time the recreational component of it,” he said.

4. The facility won’t fill all existing gaps.

A March survey revealed 67% of nearly 1,900 participants said a swimming pool was a priority or high priority for the proposed complex, but Anderson-Tuttle said a pool is not being considered at this point.

“You are not seeing it here, because the city has a pool project underway,” she said, pointing to the aquatic center being built at Soldiers Field Park.

Additionally, she said baseball and softball fields are not being considered since the city has options for updating its existing facilities.

5. Indoor courts and outdoor fields are seen as a priority.

Current concepts designed to show space needs and possible features show at least eight indoor courts would be included in an approximately 100,000-square-foot facility, with a dozen outdoor playing fields on up to 70 acres.

Amanda Prosser from ISG said four of the outdoor fields could start as grass, with the potential of being converted to turf, depending on available funds and extra features included in the complex.

6. Pickleball is in the mix.

While a concept that exceeds the city’s proposed budget would include a designated 12 indoor pickleball courts for tournament play, Prosser said the more-affordable concepts would call for pickleball to share space on mixed-use courts.

The options within budget would also include plans for 12 designated outdoor pickleball courts.

7. Annual costs are still being considered.

Erie said the success of a regional sports complex depends on its ability to draw activity and cover costs of operations.

He said ISG has been tasked with presenting the city an operating plan that outlines how the facility would function without added financial burden.

“That’s the next phase of our effort,” he said, pointing out that the plan requires added clarity related to the complex’s planned facilities.