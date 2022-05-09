SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
7 things to know about potential updates for Rochester's transit plan

Open house set for Thursday to provide public sneak peek of potential changes in Transit Development Plan's five-year update.

bus.jpg
Commuters board a Rochester Public Transit bus Wednesday, March 18, 2020, along Second Street Southwest in downtown Rochester. Starting Friday, regular transit service is being reduced, with Rochester Public Transit operating typical weekend routes — 21, 22, 23, 24, 25 and 26 — seven days per week while cutting several weekday routes. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
May 09, 2022 05:12 PM
ROCHESTER — The city’s Transit Development Plan is expected to be updated every five years to meet requirements for state and federal funding.

The latest plan update is underway, with a goal of getting the Rochester City Council's approval in June.

As recommendations are considered, Rochester Public Transit is holding an in-person open house from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday in the Chateau Theater, 15 First St. SW, to provide a peek at what could lie ahead for public transit.

Here are a few things to know about potential recommendations:

1. Work began in June 2021. 

The anticipated yearlong process to update the city’s transit plan started with looking at data related to ridership and service performance.

The work was followed by an initial round of public engagement, which led to recommendations for potential transit changes.

2. Bus route changes could increase service during evenings and weekends. 

One proposal in the transit plan’s recommendations calls for replacing several limited weekend routes by expanding six existing weekday routes to continue running into the evenings and on weekends.

The proposal would create a set of routes that consistently run seven days a week.

3. More frequent service is being considered.

Rochester Public Transit officials report a key desire heard from bus riders is for reducing the wait for buses at stops throughout the city.

To address that, they are proposing some routes will have buses running every 15 minutes, while others will stop every 20 to 30 minutes.

4. Microtransit is being considered. 

Rochester Public Transit doesn’t currently offer on-demand service for most of the community, but it is considering a pilot program in parts of the city where fixed-route service is a challenge.

The service could be tested in southeast and southwest Rochester, under the plan being considered.

5. Zumbro Independent Passenger Service, also known as ZIPS, could see updates.

The city’s origin-to-destination service for people who cannot use traditional bus service due to a disability could face several changes.

Online and mobile booking, real-time tracking and other technological improvements are being considered.

6. New crosstown routes are possible.

Rochester Public Transit is also considering options for new north-south and east-west routes that could bypass the need for a bus to start and end its trip in downtown Rochester.

Similar to an earlier crosstown route that initially circulated through the city, the routes could reduce the number of transfers between select destinations.

7. Online and paper surveys continue.

In addition to Thursday’s open house, a 21-question survey is posted online at / www.rochestertdp.com with paper versions available on buses to solicit added input on bus usage and expectations.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTER
