7 things to know about proposed map of new Rochester City Council wards

ROCHESTER – A hybrid of four previously created maps for redrawing Rochester’s six city wards will be recommended for approval next week.

“From the beginning, our focus has been on a process that is accessible, transparent and timely,” Rochester Management Analyst Heather Heyer said in a statement with the release of the new map. “We believe that this map best reflects the guiding principles of the process and our commitment to the community.”

The latest map increases the percentage of non-white residents in two districts to address diversity concerns, but also keeps Rochester City Council members in their current districts.

The city is required to redraw ward boundaries following each U.S. Census to improve the overall population balance in each section of the city represented by an elected council member, but such efforts also draw attention to who lives within the existing boundaries.

A city redistricting policy adopted last year calls for making minimal changes to ward boundaries, while also working to keep similar communities together in a single ward.

The city initially presented three draft maps for public review, but a group of local residents stepped forward to help create a fourth map in an effort to bring together diverse two sections of Southeast Rochester.

The fourth draft proposed moving ward borders into positions that would have placed Rochester City Council members Patrick Keane and Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick into new wards. It was the only effort that changed wards for any of the council incumbents.

While the residences of incumbents or future potential candidates are not considered a factor in drawing ward maps, the latest map keeps all current council members in their wards by limiting boundary changes while addressing some diversity concerns.

Here are a few things to know about the new map and process for approving it:

1. The City Council will review the map on March 21.

The proposed map, which was reviewed by the city staff-driven redistricting team, will be presented to the city council on Monday during its 7 p.m. regular meeting.

If approved, the council will also set a special March 24 meeting for a second reading of the required ordinance change to meet the state’s March 29 deadline for approval.

If the city misses the deadline, salaries for the city council and mayor can be withheld under state law until a new map is approved.

2. The proposed population of each ward is within 3.2% of the ideal.

Based on the 2020 census population of 121,395, the ideal size for each of the city’s six wards is 20,233 people.

The proposed map would give Ward 3, which is seen as growing, the city’s smallest population, with 19,586 residents, which is 3.2% below the ideal.

Ward 1, the city's southernmost ward, would be the most populated, with 20,783. It’s a 2.72% deviation from the ideal.

Ward 4, which stretches east from the city’s downtown core, would be the closest to the ideal with 20,389 residents, which is 0.77% more than the ideal.

3. The map has two minority opportunity districts

Wards 4 and 6 will have at least 30% of their residents identified as Black, Indigenous or people of color, commonly known as BIPOC, to meet the definition of minority opportunity districts.

The proposed new Ward 4, which would include a portion of Meadow Park, would include a population that is 39.52% non-white, and Ward 6 would include 32.8% BIPOC residents.

4. The new map keeps the number of Rochester residents changing districts below 10%.

The proposed map would put 10,776 – 8.85% – Rochester residents in a new ward.

The number of residents facing potential ward changes ranged from 3,057 to 8,009 in the city’s first three draft maps.

5. Approved map will include voting precincts.

During the city’s 11 virtual listening sessions, two overview sessions and four public-comment sessions, draft maps did not include voting precincts, which are used to identify where residents will vote.

Heyer said the precincts serve an administrative voting function and are not required to be balanced by population, so they were not included in the draft maps presented in the redistricting process.

6. Olmsted County redistricting is next

Once the city’s new ward and precinct map is finalized, Olmsted County’s planning department will be able to map any revisions for the seven county commissioner districts.

The county districts are not required to follow city ward lines, but they cannot divide the new precinct lines.

7. Learn more about redistricting.

Heyer will discuss redistricting and its potential local impacts during a Destination Medical Center forum at noon Wednesday.