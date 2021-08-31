7 things to know about proposed Rochester improvement plan

With each city budget cycle comes a plan for a variety of projects, from major road and sewer work to technology upgrades.

The projects are contained in the city’s Capital Improvement Plan, a six-year spending proposal that is upgraded on an annual basis.

The Rochester City Council is in the middle of reviewing the most recent plan. Here are a few things to know about it:

1. Not all proposals make the cut

City departments are asked to submit proposed projects for the plan each year, and city administrators weigh them against city priorities and available funding streams.

“We have a number of competing, albeit all-important priorities, to judge against,” said Deputy City Administrator Aaron Parrish.

The current proposal includes 158 projects with a combined price of $132 million, which is part of the overall $472 million proposed budget. Parrish said $5 million in proposed projects were not included in the recommendation due to lack of available funding.

2. Rochester Public Utilities upgrades are included in the mix

In recent years, the city has started combining the city budget with the RPU budget.

The city-owned utility currently operates with a five-year capital improvement plan, but the 2022 proposals are included in overall spending.

RPU’s share is approximately $32 million in proposed projects.

3. Several funding sources exist

The proposed 2022 projects are funded through 22 different revenue sources, from local taxes and fees to federal grants.

The largest anticipated contribution for next year’s projects is expected to be electric utility fees, which is expected to fund $24.9 million of the planned work.

It’s followed by state Destination Medical Center funding with nearly $20.4 million in the proposed budget, and other state funds contributing $11.9 million.

The top five funding sources are rounded out with water utility fees providing $10.5 million, and municipal state aid for streets contributing an anticipated $9.6 million.

4. Property taxes cover less than 6% of the anticipated cost

The city is planning to use nearly $7.6 million in property taxes to fund improvements, which includes the $2 million collected annually as the result of the 2020 parks referendum.

The amount is up from $6.2 million for this year’s projects, and Parrish said it’s expected to grow as new development in the city contributes more revenue.

“It’s about 3% per year for additional investment,” he said.

5. Parks and streets will benefit the most from property taxes

More than half of the property tax revenue used for improvement projects is expected to benefit city parks and streets.

With the referendum funds, the total park spending is nearly $3 million, and $1.7 million is dedicated for a variety of street work.

Added revenue sources will bolster spending in each area.

Overall, parks projects are estimated at $4.7 million for 2022, which includes $2 million in Cascade Lake Park improvements supported by state grant funds.

For streets, $15.6 million in total spending on projects is proposed, with $10.7 million earmarked for the $18.4 million 65th Street reconstruction project, which is spanning several years from development to final result.

6. The plan includes flexibility

With projects dependent on a variety of funding sources, the improvement plan can be tweaked if the anticipated money falls through.

“If we don’t get a certain amount of funding for rapid transit, for example, we wouldn’t be advancing with the project in the same way, and it would be realigned,” Parrish said of the Second Street Southwest transit project that calls for spending $14.5 million in the next six years, with approximately half of the funds coming from the federal government.

7. The council will continue discussing priorities

Rochester City Council members will continue budget discussions during a 3:30 p.m. work session Sept. 13, with the goal of adopting a preliminary levy a week later.

The preliminary levy locks the maximum amount of property taxes allowed to be collected for the coming year. The amount can be lowered, but not raised.

With other potential funding sources, the council could continue tweaking the capital improvement plan leading up to the anticipated final budget adoption on Dec. 6.