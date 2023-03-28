7 things to know about Rochester Public Library activity

ROCHESTER — A draft of the Rochester Public Library’s annual report to the Minnesota Department of Education offers a look at how the city facility is recovering in the wake of pandemic restrictions.

The report, slated to be reviewed by the State Library Services in the next month or so, compares 2022 activity with the previous year.

Here are a few takeaways from the document:

1. The number of active library cards has dropped.

The number of cardholders was down from 61,363 in 2021 to 50,273 last year.

Library Director Karen Lemke said some of the 11,000 decline in cardholders is likely related to cards that expired while the facility was closed.

Cards must be renewed every three years, and while renewals are possible by mail and online, Lemke said reduced access to in-person visits during the pandemic likely stymied some efforts.

2. Visits nearly doubled as access expanded.

With the library facing limited access during much of 2021, it logged 167,495 visits for the year.

“We had a year and a half where folks weren’t coming into the building as much, and the foot traffic still isn’t where it was pre-pandemic,” Lemke said of the decreased library access that started in early 2020.

The number jumped to 331,134 last year, with expanded hours and access seven days a week.

The library director said she expects to see foot traffic increase once scaffolding related to exterior improvements is removed from around the building’s street-level entry doors.

3. Circulation is climbing.

While the number of cardholders dropped last year, the cards that remained active appear to have seen an increase in use.

The library reported circulation hit an all-time high last year, with more than 2 million items checked out.

“I think you are seeing the active cardholders actively using us and accessing the collection,” Lemke said.

The 2022 tally included a 200,000-check-out increase of physical items, while downloadable and electronic item activity remained largely consistent, when compared to 2021.

4. Items on the shelves dropped.

The library reported 11,000 fewer books and periodicals were in its collection last year, compared to 2021.

While the number of CDs and other audio materials also dropped, the collection of DVDs and other video material increased slightly.

The result was a total of 443,794 physical items available in 2022, compared to 455,269 last year.

5. Downloadable audio materials rose as e-book access dropped.

The library reports a dip in access to electronic books last year, down from 208,997 to 202,748, but the number of available audio downloads increased.

The library reports patrons had access to 43,346 audio items, including audiobooks, through online services last year, which was up from 22,848 in 2021.

6. In-person programs for children saw the largest attendance growth.

Scheduled activities for library users between the ages of 6 and 11 saw the largest growth following pandemic restrictions.

Where two programs were held in 2021, the library had 51 programs last year.

The result was an increase from 248 in-person participants in 2021 to 4,798 in 2022.

In-person programs for adults increased from zero in 2021 to 117 last year, but the 2022 adult attendance — 2,428 — was slightly more than half of what was seen in the younger ages category.

7. Bookmobile circulation was down slightly.

The number of items checked out from the library’s bookmobile dropped from 133,286 in 2021 to 108,584 last year.

“There were folks that were really using the bookmobile heavily because it was continuing to provide that contact with service,” Lemke said of the 2021 use.

The nearly 5,000-item decline last year was largely related to adult materials, with children’s circulation remaining consistent between the two years.

Kim Edson, the library’s head of reader services, said bookmobile usage patterns are being monitored and options for increasing stops from two to three shorter stops a day is being considered for the summer

