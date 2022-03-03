7 things to know about Rochesterfest 2022

ROCHESTER — Rochesterfest is less than four months away, and organizers continue ramping up planning efforts.

Here are a few things to know about the 39th citywide celebration, which is slated to run from June 18-25.

1. Mitch Stevenson is the new chairman.

“He’s going to add a lot of fun and flair to Rochesterfest 2022,” former chairwoman Judy Braatz said..

Stevenson, who works in a leadership position at Trader Joe's, has been a Rochester resident since 1994 and volunteers with a variety of community organizations, including Minnesota Public Radio’s Rochester Regional Development Agency Council, Bolder Options, Olmsted Medical Center Regional Foundation and the annual NAACP MLK March.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said he looks forward to Rochesterfest, but said he knows he has big shoes to fill.

"In order to follow Judy Braatz, I have to pull up my game," he said.

Mitch Stevenson is introduced as the 2022 Rochesterfest chairperson on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the city-county Government Center in downtown Rochester. Stevenson announced "Destination Miracles, Music and More" as this year's theme. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

2. Stevenson plans to enlist his bandmates.

A member of a local brass quintet, Brass Etc., the new Rochesterfest chairman said he plans to enlist his fellow musicians to promote the summer event.

“When you get me, you get me and all of my groups and my band,” he said, adding that the band will temporarily change its name to the Rochesterfest Brass Band.

“We’re going to be at different places playing as people go in and out,” he said of plans to raise awareness of Rochesterfest.

3. The theme is ‘Rochesterfest 2022: Destination Miracles, Music and More.’

“This town means a lot of different things to a lot of different people,but I guarantee you for many people it represents that chance of a livelihood and that chance of a miracle,” Stevenson said, in explaining his choice of this year’s Rochesterfest theme.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said he believes the theme sums up the community and citywide celebration.

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton announces Mitch Stevenson as the 2022 Rochesterfest Chairperson on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the city-county Government Center in downtown Rochester. At right is Judy Braatz, the 2020 and 2021 Rochesterfest chairperson. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

4. This will be a rebuilding year

Rochesterfest was canceled in 2020 due to the emergence of COVID-19, and last year’s event was a scaled-down version of the citywide celebration.

“There were some groups that never came back due to COVID,” Rochesterfest Board President Judy Hickey said.

She said many of those groups are likely to return this year, along with many event staples, including the grand parade on June 25, the treasure hunt, PossAbilities ice cream social and theme nights.

5. Former Rochester Mayor Chuck Hazama will be honored.

Hazama, who launched the first citywide celebration that became Rochesterfest, died Nov. 28, and a service celebrating his life is scheduled for 11 a.m. June 18 at the Congregational Church in Rochester.

Hickey said Rochesterfest organizers and partners are working on a variety of activities that will honor the mayor who served the city from 1979 to 1995.

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Button designs sought.

The Rochesterfest button design contest returns this year.

“We have a great theme to work with this year,” Rochesterfest board member Kristine Ihrke said in announcing the contest that is open to all Olmsted County residents.

Designs inspired by “Rochesterfest 2022: Destination Miracles, Music and More” will be accepted through March 30 for review. The winning designer will receive $300.

Details on submitting designs will be posted at rochesterfest.com .

7. The event is still searching for its new director.

Hickey said she has a couple contenders to fill the position that oversees all operations of the summer festival.

She said she’s hoping to have someone hired by the end of March.