7 things to know about Rochester's fire station bell and clock tower project

ROCHESTER — The groundbreaking for a new clock and bell tower at the intersection of South Broadway Avenue and Sixth Street was held to send a message.

“We are trying to fire up the public and get people to know we are serious,” Rochester Fire Chief Eric Kerska said of the milestone for the “Bring Back the Clock Tower” effort. “Hopefully, donations will follow.”

Firefighters and community members gathered Tuesday afternoon to launch the first phase of construction for the tower outside the fire station at 521 S. Broadway Ave., approximately eight years after the first donation was pledged.

Kerska said the idea of starting construction before all the needed funds are available came from the Soldiers Field Memorial playbook, which saw added community interest after the first panel was erected in the city park.

With construction of the tower’s footings set to start, here are a few things to know about the project:

1. Project returns the clock and bell to South Broadway.

The original fire station tower was built at South Broadway Avenue and Fourth Street in 1898.

The 1,200-pound bell was part of the original structure, but the Seth Thomas clock was added a year later.

The clock and bell remained in place until a new Central Fire Station was built at Sixth Street in 1930.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the historic Rochester clock tower is held Tuesday, May 16, 2023, outside Rochester Fire Department's Fire Station One downtown. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

2. Design revolves around the clock.

The clock and bell were featured in two different towers in recent decades, but Kerska said neither offered a perfect fit.

“They built towers, and then they tried to stuff a mechanical clock into an existing tower, and it never quite kept time right, because the geometry was wrong,” he said of the towers on First Avenue Southwest and outside Mayo Civic Center.

The new tower was designed after consulting with a clockmaker to ensure the timekeeping mechanisms will work as designed.

“This time we designed the tower around the clock, so we anticipate it will be just fine,” Kerska said.

3. Completion date remains uncertain.

The footings are set to be in place this summer, but it’s unclear when the 50-foot vertical beams for the tower will be installed for phase 2 of the project.

Kerska said the timing will depend on continued fundraising efforts.

An artist's rendering shows plans for a new tower to hold Rochester's historic bell and clock near the fire station at the intersection of Sixth Street and South Broadway Avenue. Submitted photo

4. The project price tag would be $1 million without donations of time and supplies.

The fire chief said a variety of donated time and materials will reduce the overall cost of construction

“Value-wise, we’re talking $1 million, but what we are going to have to spend is going to be significantly less than that, because of the donations of time and materials,” he said.

In-kind donations include donated materials and time from trade unions, as well as reduced prices for some construction materials.

5. $375,000 has been raised so far.

In addition to donated labor and materials for the project, the “Bring Back the Clock Tower” campaign has raised approximately a third of what could be needed for the overall project.

“It’s hard to say what the cost will be in the end,” Kerska said, pointing to the impact of inflation, as well as expenses outside direct construction costs.

Rochester Fire Chief Eric Kerska speaks during groundbreaking for the historic Rochester clock tower Tuesday, May 16, 2023, outside Rochester Fire Department's Fire Station One downtown. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

6. Fundraising started with a local historian.

Initial community fundraising was spurred by a $100,000 contribution from Alan Calavano, a.k.a. Mr. Rochester Historian, who made the pledge in 2015 to spur matching community contributions.

At the time, Calavano was represented as an anonymous donor, but his gift was revealed following his March 18, 2016, death.

According to the “Bring Back the Clock Tower” website, Calavano’s donation remains the largest from any contributor.

7. Donation options continue.

The nonprofit organization created to support construction of the new tower continues to seek contributions for the effort.

Donors can provide contributions online at rochclocktower.org. Donations can be at any amount, but some levels will fund pavers or land a name on the planned donor wall.

In addition to the financial donations, a scrap-metal drive held by White’s Smoke, Fire and Water Damage Restoration continues to generate funds for the project. Metal can be delivered to bins located at 3800 West River Parkway NW.

Rochester Fire Chief Eric Kerska speaks during groundbreaking for the historic Rochester clock tower Tuesday, May 16, 2023, outside Rochester Fire Department's Fire Station One downtown. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton speaks during a groundbreaking for the historic Rochester clock tower Tuesday, May 16, 2023, outside Rochester Fire Department's Fire Station One downtown. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin