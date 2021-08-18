7 things to know about Rochester's new mask mandate

Amid increasing COVID-19 infections, Rochester Mayor Kim Norton declared a city emergency Tuesday, Aug. 17.

The declaration included a second mask mandate for the city.

This time, the requirement is in place for any indoor public setting that could include children younger than 12 or medically vulnerable people.

Here are a few things to know about the requirement:

1. The start date was accelerated

When the Rochester City Council discussed the planned order, the mask requirement was set to start Wednesday or Thursday, but the signed copy put the order in effect at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Any mayoral emergency declaration automatically expires in three days, unless affirmed by the City Council.

2. The mandate is subject to change Thursday

The Rochester City Council is set to meet at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in council chambers at the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE, to discuss the city emergency declaration and mask requirement.

During the meeting, the council has the option to confirm or reject the order, but it could also seek to revise the mandate.

If revised, the changed order will require Norton’s signature.

3. The mask requirement is based on the rate of transmission

The current order enacts the mask requirement when community transmission of the virus is considered “high” or “substantial” in Olmsted County.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports the county has seen 158.57 new COVID cases per 100,000 residents in the seven-day period ending Monday, which puts it in the “high” category.

The rate must drop below 50 new cases in a seven-day period for it to be considered less than substantial.

4. The city mandate covers schools

The mask requirement includes all public buildings, regardless of whether children or medically vulnerable people are present.

The definition extends beyond city buildings to include all school buildings and any facility owned or operated by a government entity subject to city ordinances.

On Tuesday, the Rochester School Board approved its own mask mandate.

5. The definition of “medically vulnerable” could cover many adults

An early version of the mayor’s declaration didn’t define who would be considered medically vulnerable, but the signed order includes a definition.

Under the definition, it includes people with underlying medical conditions, including cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, moderate to severe asthma, cystic fibrosis, dementia, diabetes, Down syndrome, heart conditions, HIV, liver disease, obesity, pregnancy, sickle cell disease, and substance-abuse disorders.

A report to the council ahead of Thursday’s meeting states the definition “would cover the majority of adults, and likely a large majority of adults.”

6. Violating the mandate is not a criminal offense

The owner of a business can ask anyone failing to comply with the mask requirement to leave, but it does not make failure to wear a mask a crime.

However, if someone refuses the request to leave, the refusal can be considered a violation of trespassing laws.

Any business determined to violate the order could face administrative action if it possesses a city license.

7. The end is defined

If the City Council extends the order as written, it comes with an end date.

The emergency declaration, along with the mask requirement, is slated to end Oct. 18, unless the City Council rescinds it earlier.