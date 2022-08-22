7 things to know about Rochester's recommended 2023 budget

ROCHESTER — The Rochester City Council received an updated proposal for a $588.3 million city budget.

The 2023 spending plan is the second year of the city’s first-ever two-year budget, with some tweaks to address changes since the plan was originally adopted in 2021.

The council is slated to continue periodic budget discussions, with adoption of a final plan expected on Dec. 5.

Here are a few things to know about the recommended 2023 budget.

1. Property taxes support $92.8 million of the 2023 recommended budget.

ADVERTISEMENT

The budget recommendation calls for a 6.85% increase – or nearly $5.95 million – in the city’s property tax levy, which is the total amount collected citywide.

Zelms pointed out the proposed increase would have been 9.6%, but $2.37 million from the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funds is being used to reduce reliance on property taxes.

However, financing a new energy system for downtown facilities and other anticipated expenses could increase the tax levy before the budget is finalized.

“It’s bigger than (6.85%),” council member Patrick Keane said of the potential property tax levy growth. “It’s 7.6% or higher.”

The council will be required to set a maximum potential tax levy during its Sept. 19 meeting.

2. The overall property tax rate is expected to remain stable.

The tax levy change doesn’t directly relate to the property tax rate, which is how individual tax bills are determined.

City administration anticipates the overall property tax rate will remain stable due to increased property values throughout the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Early estimates indicate Rochester property values will increase by 15.7% this year.

Zelms said preliminary estimates show overall city property values will increase 2.2% due to new construction.

An additional 13.5% increase is expected as the result of adjusted valuations of properties throughout the city.

The city administrator said it’s too early to tell whether that will shift the tax burden toward or away from residential taxes, but more will be known in the fall.

Council member Nick Campion said he anticipates continued increases in home property values will continue shifting taxes toward homeowners, rather than commercial properties.

“We should anticipate the breadth of that being on residential properties,” he said.

4. More than two-thirds of property taxes are spent through the city’s general fund.

Approximately $63.6 million of collected property taxes is scheduled to end up in the city’s $105.5 million general fund, which covers public safety, general government and public works expenses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Public safety costs account for 57% of general fund expenses, followed by general government expenses and public works.

When it comes to the collected property taxes, Rochester Parks and Recreation receive the second highest amount, approximately $9.7 million, or 10.5% collected.

Capital improvements account for 8.6% of the tax revenue, and another 8.4% is earmarked for the Rochester Library. Other government expenses, and the airport operations, combine for another 3.9% of the budgeted use of property tax dollars.

5. The budget includes $227.9 million to operate and maintain water and electric utilities through Rochester Public Utilities.

In recent years, the City Council has been reviewing expenses related to all city operations, which include the public utility, in a single budget.

Estimated costs for operating the utility is expected to increase $24.4 million compared to this year’s budget.

6. Utility rates are expected to increase.

While some increased expenses are related to increased utility users as the city grows, the Rochester Public Utility Board recently reviewed a preliminary budget with an expected 5% general rate adjustment for water service and a 2.5% general rate adjustment for electric service.

The estimated effect for households is expected to be 72 cents a month for water and $2.27 a month for electricity.

7. The budget nears pre-pandemic funding levels.

In her report to the council, Zelms said her recommendations for 2023 spending brings the city closer to pre-pandemic after cutting some services and freezing new hires.

Portions of the budget that have not yet returned include $200,000 for citywide training and travel funds key and a city inspector position that is expected to remain frozen.

Zelms said city needs identified prior to 2020 will be reviewed and reprioritized when the next two-year budget cycle starts in 2023.

