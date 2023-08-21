7 things to know about Rochester's recommended $575.4 million city budget

ROCHESTER — The proposed 2024 Rochester city budget anticipates an $11.9 million spending reduction, but a need for $8.8 million in added property tax levy.

The increased tax need comes largely from a projected $25 million increase in government operations, but overall spending is reduced by an anticipated $34.2 million decrease in project and improvement spending and a $2.7 million drop in required debt payments.

As a result, the recommended property tax levy makes up $101.5 million of the recommended $575.4 million city budget for 2024.

The Rochester City Council received a review of the proposed budget Monday as members continue to look at anticipated city spending before setting a preliminary tax levy on Sept. 18 and adopting a final budget by the end of the year.

Here are a few takeaways from the discussion:

1. A nearly 7% property tax levy increase is needed to maintain the status quo.

Approximately $6.41 million in added tax levy would be used to maintain existing services by covering increased employee costs and maintenance or replacement of aging property and equipment.

City Administrator Alison Zelms said the only way to cut that portion of the tax increase would likely involve cutting key services, such as police, fire, public works, parks and library, since they rely on the incoming tax dollars for operations.

2. The combined property value throughout the city is expected to increase by 6%.

Early estimates point to a 1.6% property value increase throughout the city due to new construction and a 4.4% increase from value appreciation.

Zelms said a more accurate estimate is expected later this month.

Shifting values reduce taxes on properties where values remain flat and can offset potential tax increases on other properties.

“That is what absorbs the tax levy increase,” she said of new construction and property values that increase beyond the average rate in the city.

3. The city’s tax rate dropped more than three percentage points this year.

The proposed 9.44% property tax levy increase isn’t equivalent to an individual tax rate, since the levy is the total tax collected throughout the city, and individual portions of it are affected by a variety of factors.

The city’s tax rate, which is based on the amount of total property taxes collected compared to the city’s tax capacity, actually dropped from 49.6% to 46.4% from 2022 to 2023, while the tax levy increased.

The 2023 tax rate is the lowest recorded since 2014.

4. The potential levy increase is reduced by $1.4 million through federal support.

The Rochester City Council reserved a portion of federal pandemic aid to offset tax increases that were anticipated after the levy was held flat in 2021.

So far, $3.8 million of the reserved $6.2 million has been used, with decreasing amounts expected to help offset tax increases in 2025 and 2026.

5. The city employs a staff member for roughly every 130 residents.

Zelms said staff costs are expected to increase approximately 7.3% due to conditions that include negotiated pay with union workers and state regulations.

While the cost is going up, she said the ratio of city employees per resident has been shifting.

The 2024 budget calls for the equivalent of a full-time staff person for every 130.4 residents, which is on par with 2016, before staff ratios dropped for several years with increased hiring.

Number of residents per staff increased again during pandemic-related hiring freezes, and Zelms said the related workloads are proving to be a challenge.

“It isn’t surprising that we are seeing employees that are feeling pressure and concern,” she said. “We are seeing significant turnover.”

6. Police salaries and related costs are the biggest employee-related increases planned for 2024.

Employee costs in the city’s police department are expected to increase nearly $167 million next year, under the proposed budget.

Zelms said that is largely connected to increased health and wellness costs aimed to prevent post-traumatic stress diagnosis, which could result in long-term health expenses and financial commitments for the city.

Public Works staffing follows with an expected $1.1 million increase in the department that maintains city streets and other public infrastructure.

The fire department comes in third, with an anticipated $921,000 increase in the proposed 2024 budget, which is also partly related to reducing potential post-traumatic stress costs.

7. State aid remains uncertain.

Cities typically receive state aid to offset some costs, with amounts set by formulas and state lawmakers. Rochester received nearly $4 million this year, which is lower than other similar sized cities.

“Cities that are seeing increased values in property or have significant changes since the 1980s, when some of these formulas were created – or before – are basically getting less aid from the state, based on how the formula works,” Zelms said.

The city is projected to see an $800,000 increase in local government aid, but the city’s spending plan reserves that for one-time spending.