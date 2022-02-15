7 things to know as Sixth Street bridge discussions continue

ROCHESTER – A gap in opinions emerged Monday during a review of two concepts for a proposed Sixth Street bridge over the Zumbro River.

“I support a bridge, but I don’t support a fancy bridge,” Rochester City Council member Shaun Palmer said following a presentation of two concepts for a landscaped bridge that would accommodate vehicles, bikes and pedestrians.

The estimated price tag for constructing the proposals range from $18 million to $20.2 million.

Palmer pointed to the $5 million cost of a new Elton Hills Drive bridge, which he suggested could be recreated at Sixth Street near South Broadway Avenue,

Council member Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick agreed the proposed cost is too high, but questioned the need for vehicle lanes, pointing to other street options to access the targeted development planned east of the river.

“It seems to me that we have adequate access to get to that interior space,” she said, pointing to trucks that accessed the former AMPI site in the past.

The latest discussion of the proposed bridge emerged with the creation of a plan for possible development of 60 acres east of the river and south of Fourth Street. The area includes the former AMPI and Kmart sites.

One option for the proposed Sixth Street Bridge over the Zumbro River calls for a 60-foot bridge deck that would provide access to vehicle and pedestrian traffic. Contributed / City of Rochester

Mayor Kim Norton said she likes the two options presented and sees them as a way to connect future and current neighborhoods, as well as provide greater access to the downtown waterfront.

“This is something that is setting our community up for growth in the future,” she said. “Cities of the future look like this more and more.”

Other council members voiced varying opinions on the proposals and pointed to the potential for seeing additional concepts as work continues.

Here are a few things to know about the proposal and concepts presented Monday:

1. The bridge project does not have construction funds in hand.

The city has approved a $284,990 contract with Perkins and Will last year for initial creation of the bridge concepts, and additional design funding is planned, but city project manager Jarrett Hubbard said funding sources for construction have not been finalized.

He said applications to at least two federal and state programs are being considered. The funding source and final bridge design would determine how much of the cost would need to be covered by local funds.

2. The bridge is expected to help increase property values.

The 60-acre section of the city between the Zumbro River and Third Avenue Southeast, which includes the former AMPI and Kmart sites, is currently valued at approximately $31 million for tax purposes.

The proposed small-area plan, which includes the bridge, estimates the future value of the same waterfront area could increase to $260 million with new housing, lodging and retail development.

Jay Demma, a senior planner with Perkins and Will, said the potential value estimate drops to $83 million without the bridge access.

Council member Patrick Keane said he’d like to see more details regarding the estimates before accepting them as part of the decision-making process.

The larger of the two options for the proposed Sixth Street Bridge over the Zumbro River calls for a 120-foot bridge deck that would provide access to vehicle and pedestrian traffic, as well as more green space.

3. The wider bridge concept would seek to slow traffic.

The two concepts presented Monday varied in deck width from 60 feet to 120 feet, and John Slack, an associate principal with Perkins and Will, said traffic lanes on the wider version would shift slightly for vehicles passing over the river.

The goal would be to slow vehicle traffic, rather than providing a straight path across the bridge.

4. The proposal would add 10 feet to sidewalks and bike lanes on Sixth Street west of the potential bridge.

The vehicle lanes east of the proposed bridge would remain the same, but Slack said the design group proposes purchasing a 10-foot stretch for two blocks to add room for wider sidewalks and protected bike lanes leading to Third Avenue Southwest, which is being developed as Discovery Walk.

The estimated cost of the changes would be $1.4 million.

5. Two options for street changes are proposed along Sixth Street east of the potential bridge.

More changes would be seen east of the bridge, with the development of a new street to connect to Third Avenue Southeast, a new traffic light at the Third Avenue intersection and tweaks along the existing Sixth Street Southeast through Ninth Avenue.

Cost estimates for the nine blocks range from $1.6 million to $2.1 million.

6. The bridge could improve flood conditions.

The proposed bridge concepts include reconstructing portions of existing floodwalls into a tiered set of walls set back further from the edge of the Zumbro River.

The design means more space could be created to capture, treat and store water during flooding.

7. The bridge design was affected by water-quality concerns.

Designers reviewed current water-quality conditions and efforts to improve water quality when creating the bridge concepts.

The most recent set of water-quality studies state activities that involve direct contact with the water, such as swimming and wading, in the downtown section of the Zumbro River are not recommended, but recreational activities without direct contact are appropriate.

A recent watershed management plan outlined a set of strategies for improving water quality, and city staff have suggested increased activation along the riverfront could raise awareness of water-quality issues.

