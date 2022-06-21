SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, June 21
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

7 things to know if planning to vote early in Olmsted County

Absentee voting options start on Friday.

Olmsted County Elections
Luke Turner, Olmsted County Elections manager, goes over ballot counting during an informational presentation about Olmsted County Elections on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
June 21, 2022 01:23 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Voters will have 46 days starting Friday to cast their ballots in the Aug. 9 primary election.

Here are a few things to know about voting early in Olmsted County:

Also Read
4527238+Minnesota Primaries.jpg
Minnesota
Democratic National Committee to weigh early Minnesota presidential primary this week
Minnesota’s 2024 presidential primary is scheduled to take place on March 5, but that could change after a key body of the Democratic National Committee meets in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday and Thursday. A decision could come as early as this summer, but Minnesota Republicans would have to agree to a change.
June 21, 2022 01:59 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
2022 Rochester Juneteenth Celebration
Local
Photos: Rochester Juneteenth Celebration
The Rochester Juneteenth Celebration was held Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
June 21, 2022 01:47 PM
 · 
By  Tucker Allen Covey
061422 Lens on History.jpg
Exclusive
Community
Women love a man in uniform
A sailor heads to sea during WW II and a Rochester café gets taken over by the women on the home front.
June 21, 2022 11:30 AM
 · 
By  Lee Hilgendorf
Load More

1. You can order a ballot online or by mail. 
Olmsted County isn’t automatically sending ballots to registered voters this year, but ballots can be ordered.

Voters can request a ballot online at www.sos.state.mn.us , and Olmsted County voters can seek a ballot at the county’s new absentee voting center at 2122 Campus Drive SE, Suite 300.

Kathryn Smith, Olmsted County’s associate director of property records and licensing, said 500 to 600 ballots had been requested by Tuesday morning, and the first ballots will be mailed to voters Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. It’s not too late (or too early) to register. 

Minnesota allows voters to register at the polls, but registration can also be completed through the Secretary of State’s website, online or through the mail. Registration is also available at absentee voting locations.

The process requires a Minnesota driver’s license or Minnesota identification card number, or the last four numbers of your Social Security number.

3. Olmsted County has closed its drop box. 

While a drop box for mail-in ballots was available in 2020, Luke Turner, Olmsted County’s elections manager, said it isn’t expected to be used this year.

Olmsted County ballots can be mailed to the new absentee voting center or dropped off at the voting center or the information desk at the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE, during business hours.

Voters can also register, request a ballot, fill it out and turn it in during a single visit to the voting center.

4. A witness signature is again needed for mailed ballots. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The need for a witness signature on mailed ballots was temporarily dropped in 2020 amid quarantining efforts, but Smith said voters will again be required to obtain a witness if mailing in a ballot.

5. Ballots can be changed until two weeks before the election. 

Smith said voters who turn their ballots in early can cast new ballots, if they change their minds, as long as the envelopes aren’t opened to start the counting process, which begins a week before Election Day.

The process for casting a new ballot requires contacting the voting center and asking for the old ballot to be discarded while requesting a new ballot.

Olmsted County Elections
Kathryn Smith, associate director of Olmsted County Property Records and Licensing, speaks during an informational presentation about Olmsted County Elections on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

6. Keep an eye out for voter verification cards. 

Smith said the county will be sending cards to registered voters to inform them of their polling location, which is important after many precincts changed with redrawn districts and city wards.

The cards also inform election officials when a resident has moved, since the post office is required to return them to the election center if the resident no longer lives at the address.

7. Direct voting starts a week before Election Day. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Voters who want to avoid Election Day lines but still want to hand feed their ballots into a machine, will be able to do so for the week before the election.

Turner said two locations will be available for the primary election, one in the absentee voting office and another at the city-county Government Center.

The direct voting options will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 3 through Aug. 5; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 6; and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 8.

Election News
Untitled design.png
Local
Olmsted County District 4 candidates
Four seek District 4 commissioner seat in Olmsted County
June 21, 2022 10:08 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Untitled design.png
Local
Olmsted County District 1 candidates
Two seek District 1 commissioner seat in Olmsted County
June 20, 2022 04:10 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Untitled design.png
Local
Olmsted County District 5 candidates
Three seek District 3 commissioner seat in Olmsted County
June 16, 2022 10:24 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Olmsted County District 3 candidates.png
Local
Olmsted County District 3 candidates
Two seek District 3 commissioner seat in Olmsted County
June 16, 2022 09:26 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
OC District 2 candidates.png
Local
Olmsted County District 2 candidates
Two seek District 2 commissioner seat in Olmsted County
June 16, 2022 09:17 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Untitled design.png
Local
Rochester City Council Ward 5 candidates
Two seek Ward 5 seat on Rochester City Council
June 15, 2022 10:17 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Untitled design.png
Local
Rochester City Council Ward 1 candidates
Three seek Ward 1 seat on Rochester City Council
June 14, 2022 05:55 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Load More

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSELECTION 2022ROCHESTER
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Gavel court crime stock
Local
Rochester Uber driver facing felony charges after passengers injured in Tesla showboating crash
Eldon Gale Nelson, 40, of Rochester, is accused of accelerating to a "frightening speed" before crashing his newer model Tesla and injuring four passengers.
June 21, 2022 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Gavel
Local
Two former RCTC football players charged with October 2021 assault that left coach unconscious
Shan Stephen Fiorenza, 21, of Rochester, and Akim Abdul Richmond, 21, of Hawkins, Texas, are accused of beating a rival coach unconscious following an October 2021 game between RCTC and Minnesota West Community and Technical College.
June 21, 2022 01:51 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Winona - Winona County map.png
Local
Lock and Dam 5A to close four times in July
The lock will be temporarily closed on four days in July 2022 to replace the miter gates.
June 21, 2022 01:12 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: June 19-25, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
June 21, 2022 07:32 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link