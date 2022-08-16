SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
7 updates provided during Rochester City Council's first-ever bus tour

Council members received information on a variety of current and potential project during tour of city.

Rochester Parks and Recreation Director Paul Widman greets participants in a Rochester City Council bus tour Monday at Cascade Lake Park.
Randy Petersen / Post Bulletin
By Randy Petersen
August 16, 2022 05:23 AM
ROCHESTER — A nearly four-hour bus tour Monday was designed to provide the Rochester City Council with new insights into current and potential city projects.

The first-ever tour included a call for a new park maintenance facility, as well as a visit to the city’s second-largest street reconstruction project and glimpses at other future development.

City Administrator Alison Zelms said the stops, as well as sites in between, were chosen in an effort to get the council to look at the city in a new way.

While some council members requested other stops and updates in the future, Zelms said it’s unclear whether the tour will become an annual event.

“We’ll see how they like it,” she said.

Among insights shared on Monday’s tour were:

1. A proposal would move the park maintenance facility. 

The building located between Mayo Field and the Zumbro River was built in 1962 and 1967 and Parks and Recreation Director Paul Widman said space has become a challenge, with 40 permanent full-time staff, which doubles with seasonal workers.

City Forester Jeff Haberman said the cramped space means it can take staff 30 minutes to get their work vehicles out of the parking lot each morning, with a similar time commitment to park them at the end of the day.

“This is our top facility need,” Deputy City Administrator Aaron Parrish told the council as he presented a plan to build a new facility near the city’s Public Work Operation Center at 4300 East River Road NE

With a potential $20 million price tag, he said the new facility could increase department efficiency.

2. Parks facilities could open a new development opportunity. 

Rochester Project Manager Josh Johnsen said moving the city facility away from the river would create another space for potential development surrounding the Mayo Civic Center.

“There are seven development spots,” he said, pointing to city-owned land north and south of the Civic Center, as well as the former Post Bulletin building and other area locations.

He said a mix of housing and retail space could help activate the area and add to other city efforts to activate the riverfront.

3. Grant will fund entertainment upgrades. 

As the tour pulled out from the parking lot near Mayo Field pointed out that a recently obtained an economic development grant to construct three concrete pads with electrical hookups in nearby Mayo Park, so more vendors and food trucks can be part of future outdoor events.

She said the funds will also help the city make improvements to restrooms in Chateau Theatre as Threshold Arts ramps up operation efforts in the historic venue.

“When we approach these projects, we think about where we can build off the energy of development,” she said.

4. Early access to the new Dakota Middle School is being readied. 

The council’s second stop on the tour was the 65th Street reconstruction project, which will provide access to the new Northwest Rochester middle school.
Only the recent upgrade to North Broadway rivals the project’s scope, said Tyler Niemeyer, the city’s assistant city engineer. The eventual two-mile $16.4 million project includes a $1.2 million pedestrian underpass.

With teachers set to start using the building, access from the west is expected to open soon, with a secondary access point planned by the time students start classes.

A second phase of construction is slated for next year, which will extend improvements to U.S. Highway 52.

Tour 2.jpg
Rochester Assistant City Engineer Tyler Niemeyer provides an update on the city's 65th Street reconstruction project Monday near the new Dakota Middle School in Northwest Rochester.
Randy Petersen/Post Bulletin

5. Development further north isn’t expected in the near future. 

Since the tour needed to access the new middle school from the west, it took 75th Street, which prompted Steinhauser to discuss the potential for development between 65th and 75th streets in the northwest section of the city.

“That was a conversation that actually came up early in conversations with (Rochester Public Schools) when they were looking for a location,” she said.

The area north of the new school would require added expensive sewer infrastructure, which would take more than 100 years to recoup the investment, so Steinhauser said city annexation of the area is unlikely in the near future.

6. The new Westside Solar Project is getting ready to go live. 

On the way to Rochester Public Utilities Westside Energy Station, RPU Executive Director Mark Kotschevar told the council members that 80 acres of panels in a nearby solar farm are nearly ready,
“It’s ready to go online in about a month,” he said of the facility capable of providing approximately 1/30th of the city’s peak summer energy load during operating hours.

He said the power provided by the farm along 50th Street Northwest will help offset energy costs, which in turn will keep rates low.

Tour 3.jpg
Rochester City Administrator Alison Zelms leads Rochester City Council members and city staff to the Rochester Public Utility Westside Energy Station during a bus tour on Monday.
Randy Petersen/Post Bulletin

7. Construction of a new Cascade Lake Park amphitheater could start soon. 

During the council’s final stop, Parks and Forestry Division Head Mike Nigbur said work on a $4.3 million amphitheater and internal pavilion is expected to start once building permits are finalized.
The two structures will be built on approximately 13 acres of open space west of the existing playground, with plans to leave much of the area as green space.

A new $800,000 playground project to extend activity east is also planned for the park.

Tour 4.jpg
A rendering of the planned Cascade Lake Park amphitheatre is displayed Monday during a Rochester City Council bus tour stop in the park.
Randy Petersen/Post Bulletin

