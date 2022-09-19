We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

76-year-old Rochester woman scammed out of $1,400

A man told the woman over the phone she had won $9,000 and had to pay a small fee to collect it.

Scam graphic
Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
September 19, 2022 09:42 AM
ROCHESTER — A 76-year-old woman was scammed out of $1,400 after she was told she had won $9,000 by a caller, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

According to Moilanen, the woman reported Sept. 16, 2022, that she had been scammed out of the money two weeks prior.

She was told over the phone by a man that she had won $9,000 dollars and that she needed to pay a small fee to get it. She purchased seven $200 gift cards and provided the numbers for each one to the man.

When she did not receive the money, she tried to call the man back but he kept hanging up. At that point, she realized it was a scam.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
