76-year-old Rochester woman scammed out of $1,400
A man told the woman over the phone she had won $9,000 and had to pay a small fee to collect it.
ROCHESTER — A 76-year-old woman was scammed out of $1,400 after she was told she had won $9,000 by a caller, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.
According to Moilanen, the woman reported Sept. 16, 2022, that she had been scammed out of the money two weeks prior.
She was told over the phone by a man that she had won $9,000 dollars and that she needed to pay a small fee to get it. She purchased seven $200 gift cards and provided the numbers for each one to the man.
When she did not receive the money, she tried to call the man back but he kept hanging up. At that point, she realized it was a scam.
