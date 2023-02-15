$7k worth of sports trading cards stolen from Rochester home

ROCHESTER — Sports trading cards, worth $7,000, were stolen from a home in northwest Rochester Tuesday.

Rochester Police responded to a burglary on the 6200 block of Fairway Drive Northwest at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14 after the homeowner reported his front door was kicked in.

Capt. Casey Moilanen said responding officers didn’t find anyone inside the residence. It appears that the sports cards were the only items taken.