99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, February 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

$7k worth of sports trading cards stolen from Rochester home

The burglary was reported at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14.

RPD - BURGLARY.png
Post Bulletin file photo
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
February 15, 2023 09:41 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Sports trading cards, worth $7,000, were stolen from a home in northwest Rochester Tuesday.

Rochester Police responded to a burglary on the 6200 block of Fairway Drive Northwest at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14 after the homeowner reported his front door was kicked in.

Capt. Casey Moilanen said responding officers didn’t find anyone inside the residence. It appears that the sports cards were the only items taken.

Also Read
IMG_8750249.jpeg
Local
Goodhue County voters elect Susan Betcher to county board
The special election on Tuesday, Feb. 14 determined who would serve the rest of Commissioner Paul Drotos' term. Drotos died Aug. 4, 2022.
February 15, 2023 09:39 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Post Bulletin Minute Podcast logo
Local
Today's Headlines: Pine Island boy learns how to cook from Johnny 'Mango' Mangouras at co-op kitchen
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
February 15, 2023 08:14 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Jennifer Carnahan
Local
Jennifer Carnahan countersues Hagedorn family members, alleging defamation during her House campaign
The new court filings allege that family members of Carnahan's husband, the late U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, defamed her in a "malicious attempt to ruin Carnahan's congressional campaign."
February 14, 2023 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYROCHESTERROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
_DSC0127.JPG
Business
Pine Island boy learns how to cook from Johnny 'Mango' Mangouras at co-op kitchen
Brady Booth-Kowalczyk, 8, is learning to become a chef at Pine Island Cooperative Works from John "Johnny Mango" Mangouras.
February 15, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Answer Man logo
Local
A Ukrainian president by any other name would still smell as sweet
The spelling of the name of Ukraine's leader has left journalists as confused as Muammar Gaddafi ... Kaddafi ... Qaddafi.
February 14, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Answer Man
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: February 12-18, 2023
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
February 14, 2023 01:47 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Nature-Based Kindergarten at Kasson-Mantorville Elementary Schoo
Local
Don't eat the blue snow either: Kasson-Mantorville pilots 'nature-based kindergarten'
"We're already seeing the positive effects with social emotional learning and a decrease in behavioral referrals," Principal Ariana Wright said.
February 14, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer